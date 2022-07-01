Antonov wants Embraer’s help to rebuild the An-225 Mriya, the largest plane in the world





Commander Dmytro Antonov, pilot of some of the largest commercial aircraft in the world, published a new video on his YouTube channel and spoke again about the reconstruction of the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest plane in the world whose only unit was destroyed in March. , shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Firstly, the pilot comments that, with the departure of the former board, which according to him was involved in spurious and corrupt practices, and With the arrival of the new director general, Yevhen Gravrilov, projects to rebuild the state-owned company began to advance. In addition, the company has been able to do business from its secondary base at Leipzig Airport (Germany), where five An-124 Ruslan four-engine aircraft are based.

Throughout his speech, he also explores two initiatives, being one of them to revitalization of Gostomel airportthe Antonov operational base, which was badly damaged during the battles that took place there at the beginning of the war, and another the reconstruction of the An-225.





New facilities in Gostomel

For the airport, which serves as an operational base for Antonov in Ukraine, and which was bombed during the Russian invasion, Commander Antonov mentions that a reconstruction project with modernization of facilities should be carried out.

This includes not only repairing what has been damaged, but also better exploiting the space available on site. As an example, he mentions that the new project will include the revitalization of the flight test station for existing aircraft or for new models, such as the modernized An-178, as well as the construction of a large cargo terminal and a small passenger terminal, in order to expand the use of the site and relieve the other airports in Kiev. He does not cite a date for the project to begin or end.

Rebuilding the An-225 Mriya

About the An-225 Mriya (“Dream”, in Ukrainian), which was for thirty years the largest commercial aircraft in the world, until it was destroyed, Commander Antonov says that the reconstruction project “is definitely happening” and that all possibilities are being explored, including to engage the world’s largest manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing and Embraer in rebuilding efforts.





In this sense, global manufacturers could contribute with their expertise in several areas so that a new version of Mriya comes with the latest technology embedded. Despite the pilot commenting that this is an initiative that should be tried, he did not explain if any conversations are already taking place with the manufacturers.

In any case, details of the project are still lacking and the state-owned company Antonov has not talked about this topic for some time. It is also unknown how much all this would cost. For now, according to Commander Antonov, the wish would be to have the aircraft flying over Kiev in 2026, when Ukraine completes 35 years of independence.

The full video can be watched below.



