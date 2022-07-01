App driver offers ‘macumber’ service and goes viral on social media | Rio de Janeiro

flyer of reproduction

Published 06/30/2022 15:14 | Updated 06/30/2022 19:28

Rio – An app driver has gone viral on social media after offering services to adherents of African-based religions on the internet. Self-titled as “macumber”, Edson de Oliveira Araújo, 36, started to earn a living transporting religious people. Using the slogan “Are you going to the exit of the saint and there’s no way back? Macumber is the solution”, the driver offers transport services for the religious, transport of ebós and delivery of purchases of saint and ritualistic pieces. According to him, the idea for the work arose after having to face prejudice on his skin when, as a passenger, he needed to fulfill a function of Candomblé, his religion. As he already worked as an application driver, Edson was useful to the pleasant. “I was already working as an app driver, and the thought came to me of how many times I, as a passenger, needed any transport for some function in Candomblé. Sometimes it was just to go to some saint’s house, some party, that it was to take something to ship, etc. Anyway, every time I felt the eyes recriminating me, I felt the eyes of judgment, not to mention the offenses. customer feel safe and comfortable when choosing transport”, he assumed.

Edson, who is an asogun (a position of ogã) in a casa de santo in Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense, said that the name came from one of his clients, shortly after he started offering the services. “When I had the idea to offer the service, I only announced the service in a few Facebook groups. I wasn’t very confident. Until I got feedback from a group participant and she said she nicknamed it macumber. I thought it was fantastic, I asked if I could use the name and she allowed it. I’ve been providing the service for about three months or so”, he said. According to him, currently, the driver and his wife, Érika, who is responsible for closing the works, receive around 40 budget requests a day. As he still works in apps, Edson divides his time between macumber and other races. The publication went viral on the social networks of Luiz Antônio Simas, writer, teacher, composer and babalawo in the cult of Ifá, pointing out Edson as a solution to the ‘problems’. “Hello, curimba gang: Macumber is the solution. São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro always teaches that when the comfort zone is impossible, we seek to have comfort in the zone. I recommend the service”. The publication of Simas already has more than 8 thousand likes and 300 comments.



In the post, personalities such as singer Fabiana Cozza, defender of black culture and religions of African origin. According to her, the driver's initiative is "sensational". Another influential figure to speak out about the "macumber" was journalist Flávia Oliveira, who says she spread the news "to the general public". Also journalist and influencer Luiza Brasil left her comment on the post: "What a wonderful thing!", she said. Entering the joke, an internet user commented that he intends to put into practice the application driver's entrepreneurship tip. "Entrepreneurship is that… Creating competitive advantage. I'm already thinking about going to sell pen-drives on SuperVia trains with the most popular points in Umbanda terreiros", he said.

For the driver, the repercussion of the flyer with the dissemination of his services was a pleasant surprise. “We didn’t know (he and his wife). It was a surprise and an honor actually. He (Luiz Antônio Simas) is great and knowing that our service, our idea has reached people like him, makes us very happy”.