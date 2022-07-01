Are you 35 years old or older? See where to take the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine

The second booster dose, also called the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, will begin to be administered to people aged at least 35 years from this Friday (7/1) in the Federal District. The immunization sites were released by the Health Department of the DF this Thursday (30/6).

There are day and night service points. Check the locations here.

You must have taken the booster dose for at least four months. Users must appear with a photo ID, CPF and the vaccination card containing the booster dose record. If the card is lost, a search will be carried out in the registration systems.

It is mandatory to wear a mask for vaccination. Also known as the second booster dose, D4 ​​was already available to all people aged 40 and over and to public and private health professionals, including pregnant women. Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen immunizers are applied, according to the user’s choice.

