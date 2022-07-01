Atari 50: 50th Anniversary Collection Will Have Classics and Unreleased Games | arcade games

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will be a compilation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the company Atari, a pioneer in the world of games. The collection will feature more than 90 classic games across six platforms, from the old Atari 2600, 5200, 7800 and ST to the Atari Lynx handheld and Atari Jaguar 64-Bit console, playable for the first time on modern consoles. In addition to the classics, there will also be six brand new titles inspired by games from the past. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will be released in November 2022 for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores .

The list of classic games includes some names like: Adventure, Asteroids, Atari Karts, Baseball, Combat, Centipede, Cybermorph, Haunted House, Missile Command, Pong, Star Raiders, Super Breakout, Tempest, Vollyeball, Yars’ Revenge and many more . It will be possible to choose several ways to list the games and there will be a series of filters, borders and other screen options to soften the old visuals. Players will also be able to configure the controls as they wish and read a digital version of the titles’ instruction manual.

In addition to the games, the collection will also bring a lot of information about the history of what was happening at Atari at the time and the motivation that led to the creation of the games. A large collection of sketches, hardware diagrams, internal memos, photographs, videos and even magazine ads will be available. Users will also find new interviews with iconic developers such as Pong creator Al Alcorn and Yar’s Revenge creator Howard Scott Warshaw.

The emulation was in the hands of the well-known team at Digital Eclipse, responsible for retro collections such as Mega Man Legacy Collection, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and in the future Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Digital Eclipse was also the studio that created the six brand new games in the collection’s “Reimagined” series, which pays homage to the classics.

New titles include: Haunted Houses, a 3D version of the classic Atari horror game; Neo Breakout, which mixes the classic Breakout with Pong; Quadratank, bringing back Combat multiplayer with new gameplay; Vctr Sctr, a mix of genres with vector graphics; Yars’ Revenge Reimagined, a reimagined version of the Atari 2600 classic with up-to-date graphics; and Swordquest: Airworld, the fourth game planned for the Swordquest series that was never produced in the 1980s.