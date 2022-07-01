Atlético-MG announces sale of Savinho to City Group; PSV reinforcement, striker says goodbye to the squad | athletic-mg

Now it’s finally official. On Thursday afternoon, Atlético announced the sale of Savinho to Grupo City, in a deal worth 6.5 million euros, with the possibility of receiving another 6 million in bonuses. The striker will be registered at Troyes, in France, but will initially play for PSV, in the Netherlands, on loan.

This Thursday, Savinho had his last training session at Cidade do Galo and said goodbye to his teammates. The presentation at PSV is scheduled for next week, in the first pre-season activities of the Dutch team.

The negotiation had already been agreed for months, but the player remained at Atlético-MG until the end of June, at the disposal of coach Antonio Mohamed, waiting for the transfer window. Curiously, even due to the injuries of the starting pieces, that was when he had more space in the main team. He participated in 14 games in 2022, scoring his first two goals as a professional.

On social networks, Savinho was honored by some players in the squad. Among them, Rubens and Neto, who, like the boy, are children of the Atletico base and have recently risen to the professional ranks.

“Go with God, my brother. It’s going to be even happier, my mlk, may God bless you always, brother. Keep being that review guy you’ve always been, even more so now in Europe” – posted the steering wheel Neto.

1 of 4 Savinho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Savinho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Savinho’s last game for Galo was in the comeback victory over Fortaleza, last Sunday, by 3 to 2. At the time, the striker left Mineirão crying, anticipating what would be his farewell. He even traveled and was listed for the match against Emelec, this Tuesday, but he did not leave the bench.

Pre-Europe family visit

Savinho should leave for Europe only next week, but as soon as he finished training, he already took a plane to leave Belo Horizonte. The attacker will spend a few days in the city of São Mateus, where his grandparents live. One last visit before the definitive trip to perform at PSV, from the Netherlands.

As revealed a few days ago by Atlético’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, Galo even tried to keep Savinho for a few more months at the club, but was unsuccessful. The City Group, with whom Savinho will have a link as of this Friday, preferred that he participate in the European pre-season in the Netherlands.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Group City’s negotiation with Atlético for Savinho began at the beginning of the year. However, the striker remained at Galo until the end of June, at the disposal of coach Antonio Mohamed.

The striker was traded for 6.5 million euros (about R$35 million at the current price). In addition to this amount, Atlético will be entitled to another 6 million euros linked to three specific goals of the player in the next team.

3 of 4 Savinho, from Atlético-MG, celebrates a goal against Santos — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG Savinho, from Atlético-MG, celebrates a goal against Santos — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

The City Group controls several clubs in the world, among them the mighty Manchester City. Registered by Troyes, for a bureaucratic issue, he chose to play for PSV Eindhoven, from the Netherlands, at this first moment.

Revealed in Atlético’s youth categories, Savinho was discovered in Espírito Santo and arrived at the club to integrate the under-12 categories. He started to be used in the professional team in 2020, with Jorge Sampaoli. In all, there were 35 games and two goals scored with the white shirt.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv