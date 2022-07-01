Atltico make official the sale of young striker Svio to Group City

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Svio scored twice as an Atlético player

Atltico made official the sale of the young striker Svio, 18 years old. Alvinegro reported this Thursday that the striker was traded with Troyes, from France, a club that belongs to the City Group. Galo will receive 6.5 million euros for the transfer (approximately R$35.6 million) and may receive an additional 6 million euros in bonuses (approximately R$32.8 million). Alvinegro remains with 12.5% ​​of the boy’s rights.

Wow, Svio! %uD83E%uDD19%uD83C%uDFFE O #Rooster agreed to sell the striker to the @estac_officiel, from the City Group. Atltico will keep 12.5% ​​of the athlete’s economic rights and will receive 6.5 million euros, with the possibility of receiving another 6 million in bonuses. Success, #CriaDoRooster! %uD83D%uDCAA%uD83C%uDFFE%uD83D%uDC14 pic.twitter.com/MSjEyxoYqD %u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) June 30, 2022

Svio debuted for Atltico in the 2020 Brazilian Championship, at just 16 years old. Since then, he has played 35 games, with two goals scored and one assist.

Svio is one of the great jewels revealed by the Atltico in recent years. Because of this, the black and white fans complained a lot about the value acquired to sell the boy. In a recent conversation with the Supersports Interviewfootball director Rodrigo Caetano said that the sale could have been greater if the striker had played more with the white shirt.

“If the Serbian had the timing that he is having here before, most likely,” he replied.