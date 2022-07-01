Audi returns to Brazil (and conditioned strategy to the response of the national market to its launches)

After a year and a half of machines stopped and lights off, Audi do Brasil announced on Wednesday (29) an investment of R$ 100 million in the resumption of production at the factory in São José dos Pinhais, which it maintains in partnership with Volkswagen, your controller. Operations at the Brazilian unit, in Paraná, had been suspended since the end of 2020, at the end of manufacturing the A3 Sedan. “It’s a historic day. A moment when we resumed our local production with full force”, said Daniel Rojas, president and CEO of the company in Brazil. “Audi has always believed in the country’s growth and recovery potential.”

The amount was invested in the modernization of the assembly line, which gained new machinery, tools, quality control equipment and information technology systems, in addition to logistics infrastructure. The value adds to another R$ 446 million already invested by the brand in the Brazilian unit since 2012, when the federal government instituted the Incentive Program for Technological Innovation and Densification of the Automotive Vehicle Production Chain (Inovar-Auto).

Audi is aiming to produce 4,000 units a year of the new configurations of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs. However, due to the global crisis in the supply of electronic components, which has caused the stoppage of assembly lines in automakers around the world, the volume should not reach half this year. “In 2022, we should produce something around 1,500 units,” said the Chilean, who took office in February, but has been working in Brazilian operations since 2019.

446 million reais had already been invested by the brand in Brazil in the last ten years

The automaker also expects to generate 200 jobs after the total resumption of activities in Paraná. So far, 30% of this contingent already works in six of the ten Audi stations in the factory complex, where it shares space with the Volkswagen T-Cross production line. Despite occupying the same environment, the brands have different operations.

In addition to investing BRL 100 million in the factory, Rojas announced a BRL 20 million investment in charging infrastructure for electrified cars. 42 fast charging points will be installed at dealerships of the brand by mid-2023. The connectors will be compatible with vehicles of other brands. Audi currently sells three models of 100% electric cars

in Brazil: e-tron, e-tron Sportback and RS e-tron GT, with prices between R$ 625 thousand and R$ 1.2 million.

TO ELIMINATE The focus on the segment in the country is in line with Audi’s global plan. Last week, global CEO Markus Duesmann announced that starting in 2026, the flagship will only produce hybrid and 100% electric models worldwide. At the same time, it will seek, by 2033, to eliminate vehicles with combustion engines. In Brazil Rojas said that there is a possibility that Audi could produce another model at the plant in Paraná, which could be a flex-fuel hybrid, provided that demand is sufficient for volume production.

The production of the new Q3, still with a combustion engine, will be carried out in a regime known as Semi Knock Down (SKD), in which Audi completes the assembly of the cars from kits of pre-assembled parts at the plant in Györ, Hungary. . Despite this, the model is nationalized with the placement of the chassis number and regulatory seals. The operation became viable, according to Rojas, because the brand obtained from the Ministry of Economy a special tax regime for low-volume projects, of up to 4,000 cars per year, paying a rate of 18% to import the semi-dismantled parts of the cars, against 35% previously spent.

THE STAR Since its launch in February 2020, the Audi Q3 has become a benchmark in its segment and has become the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the country in its first year, with 2,100 units. In 2021, there were 2 thousand, or 30% of the total of 6.2 thousand cars sold by the automaker in general. The resumption of production is also a bet by the company to expand business and reduce the gap for the leaders in the premium category in Brazil. Audi ended last year in fourth place, behind the leader BMW (14.5 thousand sales), Volvo (8.2 thousand) and Mercedes (7.1 thousand), according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution ( Fenabrave). Proof that you will need to accelerate to conquer more space in the market.