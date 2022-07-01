







Son of a Band reporter conquers the web in a live entry:

Grupo Bandeirantes correspondent in London, Felipe Kieling, surprised this Thursday (30) and made a live entry straight from the British capital with his son in his lap. The video ended up on social media and generated a lot of backlash.

Kieling went live on the Band News FM schedule to talk about the future of star Neymar, who may be leaving PSG. Throughout his live, the journalist’s son cried and asked his father’s attention, until the correspondent decided to take him in his arms to try to calm the situation.







Band reporter in Europe goes live with son on his lap Photo: Reproduction/BandNewsFM

On his Twitter profile, Felipe Kieling explained the context of the live performance with his son: “Lucas couldn’t go to daycare. We don’t have family around and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and Didn’t it give you a lot of peace? It’s part of it”.

Lucas couldn’t go to daycare. We don’t have family around and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and it didn’t give much peace…it’s part https://t.co/aQ3r0buk8z — Felipe Kieling 🇺🇸 (@felipekieling) June 30, 2022

The professionalism and at the same time affection for his son Felipe received many praise on social networks, radio listeners were also delighted with the situation.