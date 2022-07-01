Band reporter in Europe goes live with son on his lap

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Band reporter in Europe goes live with son on his lap 3 Views





Son of a Band reporter conquers the web in a live entry:

Grupo Bandeirantes correspondent in London, Felipe Kieling, surprised this Thursday (30) and made a live entry straight from the British capital with his son in his lap. The video ended up on social media and generated a lot of backlash.

Kieling went live on the Band News FM schedule to talk about the future of star Neymar, who may be leaving PSG. Throughout his live, the journalist’s son cried and asked his father’s attention, until the correspondent decided to take him in his arms to try to calm the situation.




Band reporter in Europe goes live with son on his lap

Band reporter in Europe goes live with son on his lap

Photo: Reproduction/BandNewsFM

On his Twitter profile, Felipe Kieling explained the context of the live performance with his son: “Lucas couldn’t go to daycare. We don’t have family around and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and Didn’t it give you a lot of peace? It’s part of it”.

The professionalism and at the same time affection for his son Felipe received many praise on social networks, radio listeners were also delighted with the situation.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Fabiula Nascimento poses with Gio Ewbank’s children and enchants

Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas appear with Gio Ewbank’s children and enchants The actress Fabiula …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved