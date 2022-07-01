Band reporter makes a live entry with his son on his lap and goes viral | TV



Felipe Kieling went live with his son on his lap – Reproduction / Twitter

Published 06/30/2022 19:35

Rio – Felipe Kieling, Band correspondent in London, became a topic among netizens when he appeared live on Band News FM holding his son in his lap. The professional commented on the possible departure of Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain while calming the child.

On Twitter, the journalist explained the reason for his son’s presence on the program. “Lucas couldn’t go to daycare. We don’t have family close by and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and it didn’t give me much peace… that’s part of it”, he said.

The moment was praised on social media. “Very necessary, cute and empathetic. May this image be part of our daily lives. Congratulations to the newspaper and to the couple’s partnership!”, wrote an internet user. “Very good! The baby was very cute. I died laughing with his curiosity hahaha excellent work! A baby in the lap did not reduce the quality at all! Congratulations!”, praised another.