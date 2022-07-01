Barroso convenes a hearing to discuss the role of the ANS that defines treatments covered by plans | Policy

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to convene a public hearing to discuss the understanding of the list of procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for the coverage of health plans. will be held between the 26th and 27th of September.

Barroso is the rapporteur of five actions that discuss the coverage of health plans and the competence of the ANS. Last month, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled that health plans are not required to cover procedures outside the ANS list. (see more below).

Among the questions that will be addressed at the public hearing is whether the list of ANS procedures would be exhaustive (mandatory) or exemplary, that is, it would only serve as a basis for guiding plans, which should cover other treatments prescribed by doctors.

In the decision, the minister stated that there is a need for a public hearing because the topic “extrapolates the strictly legal limits and requires interdisciplinary knowledge”. Barroso also defended that it is necessary to “give a voice to civil society and economic agents”.

The minister said that, on the one hand, there is a concern with the “economic-financial balance of health plan contracts” and, on the other hand, the “concern of health plan users”.

“There is, on the one hand, a legitimate concern with the economic-financial balance of health plan contracts, demanding a prior definition of their coverage. The disregard of this aspect has the potential to make the offer of health plans unfeasible, which, ultimately, compromises consumer rights and constitutional health protection”, wrote the minister.

According to Barroso, “on the other hand, health plan users are justly concerned with the existing omissions in the list and the consequent lack of coverage of all the procedures necessary for the treatment of covered diseases – in particular, rare diseases”.

The minister also said that it is necessary to identify the difficulties that the ANS faces in order to keep the list of mandatory procedures updated.

“The regulatory agency’s difficulty in keeping the list of mandatory procedures updated according to the best available procedures is not unknown. However, identifying the obstacles and complexities that cause the length of this process is relevant to unravel the causes”.

In June, by six votes to three, the STJ decided that health plans are not required to cover procedures outside the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The decision covered the coverage of exams, therapies, surgeries and supply of medicines, for example.

According to the winning thesis, if there is no option on the ANS list similar to the one indicated by the doctor, exceptions may be made, provided that the treatment has proven efficacy and is recommended by nationally and internationally renowned technical bodies.