BDRS are doing poorly on the stock market this year. And now, buy or sell?

After shining in 2020 and 2021, the BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) market is not doing very well on the stock exchange this year. BDRs allow you to invest indirectly in foreign companies. The sector index, the BDRX, accumulated a 26% drop in the semester, until June 28, performance below the Ibovespa and other Brazilian stock indices.

The expectation of a global economic slowdown, the increase in interest rates in the United States and Europe and the deceleration of the dollar against the real this year compared to 2021 are pointed out by market professionals as the main reasons for the devaluation of BDRs. In this scenario, what should the investor do? See what experts say UOL.

Negative performance after years of appreciation

BDRs are one of the ways to invest in foreign stocks. The drop in the BDR index on the Brazilian stock exchange has already eroded part of last year’s gain. In the 12-month period, the indicator also has a negative variation.

The BDRX loses this year to Ibovespa and Ifix, which tracks shares in real estate investment funds (FIIs).

BDRX : -26.08% in 2022 / -21.06% in 12 months

: -26.08% in 2022 / -21.06% in 12 months Ibovespa : -4.04% in 2022 / -22.05% in 12 months

: -4.04% in 2022 / -22.05% in 12 months ifix: -0.40% in 2022 / +3.25% in 12 months

The last year in which the index that tracks the BDRs on the Brazilian stock exchange B3 had a negative variation was 2016. From 2017 to 2021, the indicator accumulated a positive variation of 288%.

See the annual variation of the BDRX since 2016

2016 : -9.71%

: -9.71% 2017 : 24.06%

: 24.06% 2018 : +12.02%

: +12.02% 2019 : +35.67%

: +35.67% 2020 : +54.01%

: +54.01% 2021: +33.65%

Bigger market today

The first drop in BDRs since 2016 happens just at a time when the number of Brazilians investing in this market has been growing at a faster pace.

The impetus came in October 2020, when new rules for BDRs began to apply here in Brazil. The novelties expanded the access of small investors to a greater quantity of these papers and reduced the minimum values ​​for the application.

This period in which access to BDRs was democratized coincided with a cycle of low interest rates in Brazil, when investors sought investment options with higher yields than those delivered by fixed income. This migration of resources helped to grow the business with BDRs.

investors

2016 : 500

: 500 2017 : 600

: 600 2018 : 1,500

: 1,500 2019 : 2,900

: 2,900 2020 : 121.9 thousand

: 121.9 thousand 2021 : 306.1 thousand

: 306.1 thousand 2022: 368.5 thousand

Volume of business

2016 : BRL 3.4 billion

: BRL 3.4 billion 2017 : BRL 2.1 billion

: BRL 2.1 billion 2018 : BRL 5.6 billion

: BRL 5.6 billion 2019 : BRL 5.1 billion

: BRL 5.1 billion 2020 : BRL 28.6 billion

: BRL 28.6 billion 2021 : BRL 91.4 billion

: BRL 91.4 billion 2022: BRL 53.1 billion (until May)

Reasons for appreciation leave the scene

BDRs are receipts for shares of foreign companies, mainly US companies, that invoice in dollars. So, the appreciation of these papers is related to the US currency and to the positive performance of these companies.

According to market professionals, three factors that helped fuel the appreciation of BDRs until 2021 are now leaving the scene in 2022.

low american interest: In recent years, US interest rates were zero, which favored economic activity for these companies. But this year, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) started to raise rates again, to fight the highest inflation in decades. strong economy: In recent years, low interest rates have helped the United States keep the economy warm enough for companies there to get through the pandemic while preserving sales and profits. But this year, with higher interest rates, economic activity should slow down. And, by the way, that reduces the space for companies to sell and profit more, say analysts, who even cite the risk of recession on their radar. strong dollar against real: The appreciation of the dollar against the real helped the BDRs, inflating the earnings of companies and the quotations of the shares of American companies when the numbers there are converted to the Brazilian currency. Between the end of 2017 and the end of 2021, the dollar jumped 68%, from R$3.31 to R$5.57. But now in 2022, although the American currency continues to appreciate against the real, it has lost strength and has already fallen by 8%.

The combination of international assets losing value due to concerns about rising interest rates in developed countries (and a consequent slowdown in the global economy) and the appreciation of the real that are behind the weak performance of BDRs this year.

Ricardo Peretti, equity strategist at Santander Corretora

What can an investor do?

According to market professionals, these factors that are disrupting the behavior of BDRs this year should remain on the radar for a few more quarters.

Therefore, short-term bets — such as, for example, buying BDRs now to make a quick profit, in less than a year — represent a very risky strategy, experts say.

See below what market professionals say for different situations of investing in BDRs.

Who applied some time ago and is still in profit: According to market professionals interviewed by the UOLconsidering the risk of rising interest rates and recession in the United States and Europe, investors who are in profit can take advantage of this moment to migrate part of the BDR portfolio to the Brazilian stock exchange.

But this depends on the composition of each person’s portfolio, which needs to take into account the terms and degree of diversification of all their investments.

The investor’s entry point should not be relevant in their decision to keep or not an investment, but only the future perspective of the investment. That said, our short-term outlook for the US stock market is pessimistic, bearish.

Phil Soares, head of equity analysis at Órama

Who applied this year and is already at a loss: The applicator who is losing on BDRs needs to consider the time they have for redemption. If the focus is on the long term, for at least three years from now, one can wait for the market to recover to redeem the money at a better time.

But if the investment in BDRs has a shorter objective, until 2023, for example, the investor should consider the possibility of migrating the investment to a more conservative option, such as fixed income, until the moment of withdrawal. That’s because there is a risk on the radar that losses on global stock markets will worsen, economists say. Which can accentuate the devaluation of the receipts of shares of these foreign companies.

The important thing when investing is the future perspective more than the history. But if the person is in the red in BDRs and has other international positions in the portfolio, he can reduce exposure to global stock exchanges and increase in Brazilian stock exchanges. This, of course, considering the composition of the portfolio and the need to maintain diversification in assets uncorrelated to the Brazilian economy.

Eduardo Cubas, partner and head of allocation at Manchester Investimentos

Who is out and thinks about getting in: Despite the still very uncertain global scenario, investing part of the portfolio in international assets is a way to diversify investments and reduce exposure to specific problems in the Brazilian economy, say market professionals. Thus, investing in BDRs can be a valid option for those who do not have any of this asset. But always with attention to the person’s long-term goal and risk profile, experts say.

Despite the greater volatility in the short term, the recent price drop represents an opportunity to enter this market, given that the main international indices returned to trading below their respective historical averages. The context is favorable for those wishing to initiate or increase exposure to BDRs.

Ricardo Peretti, equity strategist at Santander Corretora

The BDRX is an index that tracks the performance of the most traded BDRs, in a basket made up of 40 shares. The indicator is in decline because the papers with the highest weight in the portfolio and the most traded are doing poorly this year. But there are some BDRs that are performing positively. Among the highlights this year, almost all are from the oil sector, benefiting from the appreciation of the product in the global market.