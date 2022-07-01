Beyond the Illusion: Elisa reappears from the Beyond, opens Isadora’s eyes, who discovers David’s identity: “I remembered everything!”

In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionfrom TV Globo, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will remember the identity of Davi (Rafael Vitti). The dressmaker will realize that it is Rafael, appointed as the murderer of Elisa (Larissa Manoela). In the scene, your dead sister will reappear from the beyond to open your eyes to the illusionist’s farce..

After marrying Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), Isadora will begin to dream about Elisa, who has been dead for over ten years. As if she were in a “trance”, the sister will seek to open Dorinha’s eyes asking her to “wake up”. The recognition that Rafael is, in fact, Davi, will happen when the boy will be leaving to try to prove his innocence and reveal the whole truth to Isadora.

Isadora will run after Rafael in search of saying goodbye. “It’s not just your life that’s going to be miserable. Mine too. But that’s what fate wanted for both of us, what can we do? The only thing I ask of you is a happy memory of our last meeting. Hug me? “, says the girl. Embraced, the two will burst into tears for the early goodbye. But a magic trick will eventually reveal your true identity..

“I’ll leave you a happy memory. I learned this trick many years ago and I only performed it once. For a very special person. Like you”, Rafael will say, closing his hands, blowing hard. Isadora follows the boy and also blows. When he opens his hands, several butterflies will fly out. At this time, Davi’s face, still in Poços de Caldas (MG), will be clear in your mind. In sequence, Elisa reappears repeating the message of the dream: “Wake up, Dorinha! Wake up! You need to wake up!”.

Shocked, Isadora steps back and fires at Rafael: “My God! I remembered! It’s you! Davi! I remembered everything! From when I met you doing tricks in the square, back in Poços de Caldas. From your presentation at Elisa’s party. From when I saw you two kissing at the lookout. My God! You killed my sister!”will accuse.