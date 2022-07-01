Body gives off signals that may indicate cancer; see which ones!

Cancer is one of the worst diseases there is and it can affect anyone. To give you an idea, for 2022, 19 million new cases are expected worldwide. Already for 2040, the forecasts are frightening, about 28 million new incidences, an estimated increase of 40-45%.

“Cancer is a disease of aging. And the population, more and more, will reach longevity. With the control of cardiovascular diseases, human beings will perish less and less from diseases such as heart attack, stroke, among others, however, they will suffer more from cancer”, commented the MD, Ph.D. and Master in Oncology, Dr. Wesley Pereira Andrade, head physician of the Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery (SBCO) and head physician of the Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM).

According to the doctor, other risk factors are related to the increase in cancer cases, including changes in behaviors such as inadequate diet, urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, as well as infections caused by the HPV virus and viral hepatitis in addition to smoking and alcoholism.

In the United States, statistics show that the risk of a man developing cancer is one in two during his lifetime (Lifetime Risk). Among women, the numbers indicate one in three.

However, the body often sends signals of a possible cancer incidence. The oncologist lists some alerts that people should keep an eye on:

1 – Presence of lumps or lumps that appear inexplicably, such as lumps in the breast, armpits, neck region, etc. If these lumps do not disappear in three or four weeks, it is healthy to seek medical help;

2 – Persistent cough or hoarseness. Fundamentally related to lung and upper airway cancer, if coughing is frequent and sputum is accompanied by blood. Hoarseness, on the other hand, can denote problems in the respiratory area or larynx. Smokers, alcoholics are more likely;

3 – Changes in bowel habits – alternating between diarrhea and constipation, bleeding in stools;

4 – Unexplained and apparent weight loss, that is, that does not refer to food/diet, physical activity or consumption of slimming drugs;

5 – Presence of skin wounds or dark spots may be related to skin cancer;

6 – Unexpected vaginal bleeding in premenopausal women can indicate problems in the cervix or endometrium region. Young people who have abnormal bleeding outside the period of menstruation should also be alert (although in this age group the vast majority are due to benign disorders);

7 – Persistent and unexplained pain (indicates that something is abnormal). Lung cancer, for example, can cause chest pain; persistent headaches may point to some brain disease; in addition to pain in sexual intercourse that may be related to gynecological cancer, among others;

8 – Change and appearance in the urine as bleeding;

9 – Yellowing (jaundice) – yellow eyes, urinary alteration (darker coloration) and faeces whitening may be related to the obstruction of the biliary tree and may indicate pancreas cancer;

10 – Fever and night sweats. This could indicate a lymphoma-like cancer.

“These symptoms indicate that there is a certain amount of disease. That is, these manifestations indicate that something has injured the adjacent structures and is already causing symptoms arising from the invasion of other regions. The ideal in cancer is always to detect the disease at the beginning, that is, in the pre-clinical phase, before the manifestations of the symptoms mentioned above”, concludes the doctor.