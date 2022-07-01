Bolsonaro attacks Brazilian culture and awards medal that once belonged to Carlos Drummond de Andrade to Daniel Silveira

Parliamentarian will receive the Order of Merit of the Book, in another demonstration of contempt for Brazilian culture.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Right-wing extremist Jair Bolsonaro has once again demonstrated that he despises Brazilian culture and that he intends to destroy it by honoring parliamentarian Daniel Silveira with a medal for intellectuals, according to journalist Mônica Bergamo. “Federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) will receive the National Library Medal — Order of Merit of the Book, from the National Library. The honor is historically granted to academics, authorities and intellectuals who contribute to the universe of literature. the writers Gilberto Freyre and Carlos Drummond de Andrade”, she wrote, in her column .

The information was confirmed by the parliamentarian to the column. “It’s a great honor because it’s in honor of 200 years of… It’s something that is very worthwhile.” says. “For me it is very honorable to have the recognition there”, he continues.

“The ceremony will be held this Friday morning (1st), at the institution’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. This year, the honor will be given to 200 personalities on the occasion of the Bicentennial of Independence”, the columnist also informs.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING