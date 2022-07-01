Bolsonaro criticizes governors who went to court against ICMS reduction: ‘Do you think gasoline is cheap?’

President declared in his live broadcast that the commanders of the States do not value the interests of workers; ‘What they want is for the poor to explode’, declared the president

EFE/ Joédson Alves/Archivo

President criticized the action of governors who command Northeastern states for going to court against the reduction of ICMS



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held a live broadcast this Thursday, 30, and condemned the action of the governors who went to court to stop the decrease in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). According to the president, many politicians are helping, but all nine heads of the state executive in the Northeast region – Pernambuco, Maranhão, Paraíba, Piauí, Bahia, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas and Ceará – opposed the measure and are “united against the worker”. “These people [os governadores] who says he is helping the poor is a lie. What he wants more is for the poor to explode,” he declared. Bolsonaro also stressed that the political parties that run the states in the region are left-wing, such as the Workers’ Party, Communist Party of Brazil and the Brazilian Socialist Party. “Do you think gasoline is cheap?”, asked the Planalto commander.