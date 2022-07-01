Bolsonaro fulfills “dream” of taking Tereza Cristina on the back of a motorcycle

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fulfilled a “dream” that, according to him, he had had for 42 years: carrying Tereza Cristina on the back of his motorcycle. The representative participated in a motorcycle in Mato Grosso do Sul, this Thursday (30/6), to deliver the Residencial Jardim Canguru, in Campo Grande.

The former Minister of Agriculture appears on the back of Bolsonaro’s motorcycle, wearing a helmet, unlike him. See the video shared on social media by the Chief Executive:

Bolsonaro had previously announced that he would participate in the act, popularly known among supporters as “motociata”. On Wednesday (29/6), he said that returning on a motorcycle with the former minister would be the realization of an old dream.

“Tomorrow I will fulfill a dream that I had been waiting for 42 years. Look what a dream, huh? In 80, I was a first lieutenant, serving in Nioaque, and Tereza Cristina passed through the city. 42 years ago. And I wanted her to ride my motorcycle, there in Nioaque”, said the president.

Then Bolsonaro added: “It was not possible, but tomorrow we are going to an event in Campo Grande. That’s right, duly authorized by her husband and First Lady. I’ll take her on the back of my motorcycle, with the right destination”.

Tereza Cristina will run for a seat in the Federal Senate for the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, as a candidate for Progressistas. “We hope to see her, in due course, promoted from deputy to senator of the Republic”, said the president at the time.

