Bolsonaro gets angry with voters at an event for asking for support for a candidate for the MS government

At an event last Thursday, 30, in Large fieldthe president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry with a supporter who demanded support for a candidate for governor of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. “This one didn’t hear what I just said here at first. When the good divide, the bad win. If you want to speak, you come here or run for office, go get the vote, so you can see that it’s not easy. Wait 28 years as a federal deputy and run for president of the Republic,” Bolsonaro told the supporter in reference to his own trajectory in Brazilian politics.

At night, in his traditional live on Thursdays, the president, together with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said that the government of Rio de Janeiro should follow what São Paulo, Goiás and Espírito Santo have already done and reduce the ICMS rate on fuels. Bolsonaro said he discussed the matter with Rio governor Claudio Castro (PL). “He said that, on average, I did the math here, check it out, Governor Claudio Castro is right, the price of gasoline will fall on average by R$ 1.30. Average. It already charged 34% of ICMS and will increase to 17%, as in the whole of Brazil”, he said.

In the live broadcast, Bolsonaro criticized the governors, especially those in the Northeast, who went to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against changes in the ICMS on fuel. “The governors of the northeast are united against you, against the taxpayer, against the worker. I even have news here. Look at Rui Costa smiling here, he went to court not to lower the price of gasoline. So folks, pay attention. These folks who say they are helping the poor… lie,” he stated.

Bolsonaro took the opportunity to refute the position of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in relation to the increase in fuel: “This guy says he will lower the price of fuel when he is elected president. And he is against tax cuts. How can you reduce the price of fuel? Reducing taxes and fighting at the end of the line so that Petrobras adds its sacrifice quota, which will add, in my opinion, to reduce the price at the fuel refinery”, he said. Both in the live and in the visit to Mato Grosso do Sul, the president did not comment on the allegations of sexual harassment that led to the departure of the then president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães.

