BOTAFOGO HAS A NIGHT TO FORGET, LOSES TO AMERICA-MG AND IS COMPLICATED IN THE BRAZILIAN CUP

On an apathetic night, to forget, Botafogo was justly defeated by América-MG by 3-0 this Thursday, at Arena Independência, and got complicated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Glorioso will need to win by four goals in the return leg, on July 14, to advance if they don’t want to depend on penalties. Situation beyond difficult…

América-MG started the game with everything, taking advantage of Botafogo’s complete defensive disorganization. And he managed to take the lead after just five minutes: Patric crossed from the right and Wellington Paulista, with his head, on the second stick, made it 1 to 0, making the “Lei do Ex” enforce again. Seven minutes later, Coelho had a goal disallowed, with Pedrinho deflecting it with his elbow towards the goal.

Botafogo managed to improve after 20 minutes, but stopped at the crossbar. First, Daniel Borges crossed from the right and Matheus Nascimento threw himself, with the ball exploding on the post. Then, the black-and-white jewel received a pass from Chay and, left-handed, released the bomb, but the ball was on the right post. Between the two chances, Gatito had to save Fogão, in submission by Pedrinho, after a back-heel by Wellington Paulista.

Matheus Nascimento’s lack of luck could change the game’s history, but the truth is that after Botafogo squandered a balance, América-MG dominated again. In the 34th minute, Patric took a corner from the left, Kanu watched and Danilo Avelar headed in the middle of the area, making it 2 – 0. And, before the first half was over, Gatito saved again, this time with Alê’s shot inside the area.

The poor performance of the first half continued in the second half, with América-MG having total dominance. At six minutes, Lucas Kal missed an incredible chance, almost under the post, after a corner kick. And, at 13, the third came from Coelho: Marlon crossed from the left, Alê arrived at the second stick as a surprise element and finished to make it 3 to 0.

Diego Gonçalves, one of the changes in the second half, tried to get Botafogo to react. First, he finished with danger, in the 25th minute. Then, he made a good play on the left and crossed for Jeffinho, on the second stick, to shore out. But he stopped there. Alvinegro tried to attack more, but did not show creativity or quality to overcome the American defense.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo will now have two more consecutive away games in a row, this time for the Brazilian Championship. On Monday, Fogão visits Red Bull Bragantino, at 8 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista. Then, on the 10th, it measures forces with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 3 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Independence Arena

Date-Time: 06/30/2022 – 19h

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Income and audience: –

Yellow cards: Éder and Wellington Paulista (AMG); Saravia (BOT)

red cards: –

goals: Wellington Paulista 5’/1ºT (1-0), Danilo Avelar 34’/1ºT (2-0) and Alê 13’/2ºT (3-0)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Luan Patrick, Éder and Danilo Avelar (Marlon 9’/2ºT); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê (Juninho Valora 31’/2ºT); Everaldo (Felipe Azevedo 22’/2ºT), Wellington Paulista (Aloísio 31’/2ºT) and Paulinho (Matheusinho 22’/2ºT) – Coach: Vagner Mancini.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio (Jeffinho – Interval); Daniel Borges (Saravia – Interval), Kayque (Del Piage 21’/2ºT), Patrick de Paula, Chay and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes (Diego Gonçalves 21’/2nd, then Daniel Cruz 39’/2nd) and Matheus Nascimento – Coach: Luís Castro.