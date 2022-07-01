Botafogo lined up with Philipe Sampaio, Daniel Borges, Kayque and Patrick de Paula for a duel with América-MG

O Botafogo is officially scaled by the coach Luís Castro for the duel soon before the America-MGthis Thursday (30/6), at 19h, at Arena Independência, for the round of 16 of the Cup of Brazil.

The Glorious will have the laps of Philipe Sampaio, kayak and Patrick from Paula, suspended in the game against Fluminense. The scheme with three defenders was maintained, and Daniel Borges will be the starter in place of Saravia, who remains as an option in the bank.

In this way, Botafogo will go to the field with Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Daniel Borges, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Chay and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento.

On the bench are goalkeepers Douglas Borges and Igo Gabriel, right-back Saravia, defenders Klaus and Lucas Mezenga, midfielders Tchê Tchê and Del Piage and forwards Diego Gonçalves, Rikelmi, Daniel Cruz and Jeffinho.

In addition to Victor Cuesta and Luís Oyama, who have already played for another club in the competition, Botafogo are missing tonight due to physical problems Rafael, Carlinhos, Barreto, Lucas Fernandes, Victor Sá, Gustavo Sauer, Lucas Piazon and Erison.

América-MG also defined

América-MG is also scheduled, with some surprises promoted by coach Vagner Mancini: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Luan Patrick, Éder and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho, Wellington Paulista and Everaldo.