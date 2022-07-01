Bottas leads British GP ‘zombie’ FP1 with protagonist rain – Formula 1 News

NELSON PIQUET USES RACIST TERM TO REFER TO LEWIS HAMILTON; PILOT, F1 AND MERCEDES RESPOND

The start of the Formula 1 weekend at Silverstone for the British GP was wet. The rain fell on the track shortly before the start of the activity – at least in part of the track, as in the area of ​​​​the pit straight – and placed an anchor at the start of activities this Friday (1). Throughout the session, the rain stopped and came back, but it was always a character. At the end of a training session in which almost nothing happened, Valtteri Bottas ended up as the leader.

The reality is that the rain stopped after 20 minutes, but it had an impact on the entire practice. The obvious reason is that the track was wet in parts long after the rain had ended, of course. In the region of the fast Copse curve it rained a lot, so it would take time to dry. With that, what we saw was one of the most sleepy free practices of the year. Nothing happened.

Only half of the riders put time on the table. Among these, were not leader and runner-up of the championship, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez. Better for Bottas, who ended up with the fastest lap in the stalled activity as he overcame Carlos Sainz with less than five minutes on the clock. Then Lance Stroll missed and caused a red flag that stopped and ended FP1.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the British GP weekend. FP2 is scheduled for 12:00 (Brasília time, GMT-3).

The wet paddock under Sebastian Vettel’s AMR22 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Check out how TL1 went:

Just before the start of FP1, at the appointed time, rain started to fall on Silverstone. In some parts, in the area of ​​the paddock and the box straight, the rain was even heavy. Even so, there was no delay: the activity started precisely when it was supposed to.

And there was also no delay to gain the track. As soon as possible, Mercedes sent Lewis Hamilton and George Russell onto the track for an installation lap on intermediate tyres. Ferrari decided to do the same and released Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. At some points on the track, such as the Copse curve, it was raining heavily; in others, like Stowe, everything is dry.

The weather forecast indicated that the rain would soon stop for most of the practice in dry weather, but after ten minutes there was still rain and only one fast lap counted: Leclerc, with 1min43s801.

Carlos Sainz was third fastest in FP1 at Silverstone (Photo: AFP)

Gradually, the teams began to release the cars onto the track, but still for brief installation laps on the half-wet and half-dry track in England. Yuki Tsunoda was second on the timesheet, but with a lap of over 1min51s. There was still no pretense of going fast or fitting a lap. After 15 minutes, Haas, Alfa Romeo, Nicholas Latifi, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen had not even left the pit lane.

The rain finally stopped after 20 minutes and shortly after Sainz beat his teammate and took the lead with 1min42s967. Only Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel joined the Ferrari and Tsunoda duo as authors of fast laps.

In a training session in which absolutely nothing happened, the 30-minute mark arrived with Sainz in the lead followed by Valtteri Bottas, Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Guanyu Zhou, Magnussen, Stroll, Tsunoda and Vettel, in that order, in the new first positions. The other 11 had no quick turnaround.

For the next 15 minutes absolutely nothing happened and the track was empty until Hamilton returned with just over 12 minutes to go. Then it started to rain again, which practically put an end to the possibility of things getting hot in the end.

But truth be told, happy hour happened. Not with big fast laps, but with a lot of people showing up to try to understand a little bit of the car in the last eight minutes, after the rain has passed again and the track is in better condition. Enough for Bottas to jump to the front in a 1min42s249 lap.

It would be the end, because Stroll rode alone in Copse and was left in the grave. Red flag with less than three minutes to go and activity ended. Only ten drivers put in fast laps, with Hamilton joining the list at the end. The classification had Bottas, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Schumacher, Zhou, Magnussen, Stroll, Tsunoda and Vettel.

1 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:42,249 9 two L HAMILTON mercedes 1:42,781 +0.532 10 3 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:42,967 +0,718 8 4 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:43,801 +1,552 7 5 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:43,895 +1,646 3 6 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:46,171 +3,922 4 7 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:48,161 +5,912 3 8 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:51,243 +8,994 5 9 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:51,373 +9,124 5 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:59,168 +16,919 5 11 G RUSSELL mercedes two 12 S PEREZ red bull 3 13 AND OCON alpine two 14 F ALONSO alpine 1 15 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1 16 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 4 17 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 3 18 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 4 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1 20 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 3

