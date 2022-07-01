Brazil has 272 deaths from Covid in 24 hours and the moving average is up for the seventh day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (30) 272 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 671,466 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 215 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +57% indicating uptrend for the seventh day in a row.

The moving average of cases reached 56,388, the highest recorded since March 1.

Total deaths: 671,466

671,466 Death record in 24 hours: 272

272 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 215 (14-day variation: +57%)

215 (14-day variation: +57%) Total known confirmed cases: 32,358,451

32,358,451 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 75,106

75,106 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 56,388 (14-day variation: +55%)

1 of 3 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte g1

Amazonas, Amapá, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Roraima and Sergipe had no record of death from the disease within 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 75,106 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,358,451 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 56,388, +50% change from two weeks ago. It is the highest average recorded since March 1 (when it indicated 65,370 cases per day).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

Going up (13 states and the DF): AL, PB, RO, CE, PI, RN, PR, SC, ES, DF, MG, SP, GO, MT

AL, PB, RO, CE, PI, RN, PR, SC, ES, DF, MG, SP, GO, MT In stability (10 states): RJ, RR, AC, TO, MA, SE, PE, BA, RS, PA

RJ, RR, AC, TO, MA, SE, PE, BA, RS, PA Falling (3 states): AP, AM, MS

2 of 3 Featured Averages — Photo: Arte g1 Featured averages — Photo: Arte g1

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).