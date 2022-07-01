Breath and variation: what Corinthians gains with Yuri Alberto | Corinthians

Yuri Alberto, recently hired by Corinthians, will be of great importance in the group led by Vítor Pereira. With it, the coach will have more breath and variation in the attack, in addition to being able to minimize the effects of a squad considered short (and full of embezzlement). The player has protagonist status.

After the departure of Jô, who terminated his contract, Róger Guedes is the owner of the centre-forward position. With that, Vítor Pereira had to adapt the style of play for the ball to reach the attack in a different way: with speed and underneath, since shirt 9 is not a fixed striker.

Read too:

+ Yuri Alberto praises Timão fans

1 of 2 Yuri Alberto in his first training session at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Yuri Alberto in his first training session at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

With eight goals in 32 games, Róger Guedes is the top scorer of the season. Júnior Moraes has one in 15 matches. Mantuan, vice-top scorer with five goals, left Corinthians in the negotiation with Zenit for Yuri Alberto.

The reinforcement can even give the coach a different alternative, since he has greater ability to make the pivot and has presence in the area.

The arrival of a new striker can be celebrated not only by Vítor Pereira, but even by Róger Guedes. The player has already admitted that he prefers to play on the wings. Due to the absence of teammates and the coach’s choices, he can’t act like that, but he is available for what the team needs.

Júnior Moraes, even by the numbers shown above, is the one who can lose space in the attack dispute. Of course, due to the tight schedule and the rotation that Vítor Pereira sees as necessary, the 35-year-old forward will continue with opportunities.

+ Read more Corinthians news

Yuri Alberto does his first training session at Corinthians

Yuri Alberto arrives at Corinthians after scoring six goals in 15 matches for Zenit. During the period he stayed at the Russian club, he was the player who most participated in the team’s goals.

In need of reinforcements, as the coach himself admits, Vítor Pereira says that he has never experienced anything like it, with so many embezzlement, and that Corinthians continues to analyze new possible arrivals.

– The president is there (pointed Vítor Pereira to Duílio Monteiro Alves). Duilio, (I want) two forwards, two wingers, three midfielders, a full-back, a defender if he doesn’t leave, no one will be needed… (laughs). Let’s go easy, let’s go easy. We are analyzing and talking to see how it goes in the end – he said after the draw against Boca Juniors last Tuesday, in a joking tone.

Corinthians hires Yuri Alberto, but deals with embezzlement

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!