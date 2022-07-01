British royal house will not release report of Meghan Markle harassment to staff – News









A report into allegations against Meghan Markle for alleged harassment of British royals has sparked changes in human resources management, but its details will not be published, according to a senior crown official.

Buckingham Palace launched an investigation last year and collected statements from officials about their experiences with the Duchess of Sussex before she and her husband Prince Harry left for California in January 2020.

During a meeting on the royal family’s annual financial report released on Tuesday, a senior palace source said the details of the investigation would not be released to protect the privacy of those involved.

“Due to the confidentiality of the discussions, we did not communicate the details of the recommendations”, he justified.

“Recommendations have been incorporated into policies and procedures where necessary, and policies and procedures have changed,” he added.



DISRUPTION

Meghan and Harry shocked the royal family when they accused some members of racism during an interview with American television star Oprah Winfrey.

These accusations and the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have exacerbated the crisis in the family, which had already been shaken by the revelation of ties between Prince Andrew and the late tycoon and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.











Relations between Harry and his father Prince Charles have deteriorated, but a royal source said the heir to the throne had a “very emotional” first meeting with his granddaughter Lili this month.

Harry and Meghan kept a low profile at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Hailing from California, the couple attended the celebrations with their children, Archie, 3, and Lili, 1.



INFLATION REACHES BUCKINGHAM

The meeting was held on the occasion of the publication of the Sovereign Grant’s 2021-2022 report, the amount paid to the monarchy to perform its functions and maintain its properties.

That report shows that the pandemic still hurts the income generated by the royal family, which is less than half of pre-health crisis levels, due to the drop in tourist visits to the palaces.

The family’s financial manager, Michael Stevens, has warned that their finances could be hurt by inflation.

“Looking ahead, with the Sovereign Grant likely to be stagnant for the next two years, the pressure of inflation on operating costs and our ability to generate additional revenue is likely to be limited in the short term,” he explained.

Annual spending by the royal family rose to £86.3m in the fiscal year ending March 2022, a small increase from the previous year. This amount is equivalent to 15% of the Crown’s spoils benefits.