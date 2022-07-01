Caio Castro comments on the release of sexist taboos: ‘It’s transformative’

Actor Caio Castro, 33, commented on toxic masculinity in an interview with the channel “Sua Brother”, maintained on YouTube by presenter Renatinha Diniz. He claims to be looking to deconstruct the sexist taboos within which he was raised.

“I learned that a man was strong, that a man did not cry over anything. That he had to be the head of the house, support a family. When life began to happen, I was already ingrained with it. to get emotional about something, I held back tears in simple things, in film”, recalled Caio.

He said that some of his girlfriend’s friends — dancer Daiane de Paula, 31 — were surprised to see him cry in front of the plot of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” in the cinema.

“I don’t have to be tough, I have to be human, I have to try to correct these things that are bad for me. I have my weaknesses, I have my insecurities in some places, I feel like crying… Today I’m a very free guy. It’s transformative,” he said.

Caio went further and took a stand on an even more delicate topic in male life: erectile dysfunction.

“It’s obvious that we get into this issue more with a friend or with ourselves, but there’s a group, a portion of girls who don’t help, who insist on [cobrar]: ‘What’s up, man? Wow!'”, he criticized. “It makes me want to ask [a elas]: ‘how old are you?'”