Car Rei echoes Titane with car sex and machines – 06/30/2022 – Illustrated

A woman lies on the hood of a turbo-charged car and rubs herself sensually and passionately against it. She glues her face to the bodywork, climbs the icy structure, and is swept up in a heady wave of pleasure. The scene could be part of “Titane”, winner of last year’s Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, but is actually in the national “Carro Rei”, which hits theaters this week.

In the same way as the French film, the feature directed by Renata Pinheiro deals with the relationship between human and machine and for that it uses, among other things, a sex scene in which Mercedes –a character with a suggestive name and an untraceable accent– desires lovingly and sexually. the vehicle that gives its name to “Carro Rei”.

But Pinheiro likes to make it clear that, in his film, the car is not a fetish like in “Titane”. He’s a complete character, with feelings and motivations, and he’s heading towards a dystopia that’s not that far off.

“The movies are similar in that they deal with transhumanism,” she says of the concept that humans will evolve through technology, not biology. “‘Carro Rei’ is an observation of the human condition, of where we are going”, continues Pinheiro.

“The car becomes a metaphor for technology itself, for a phenomenon that has become more aggressive with social networks, with technologies that even elect presidents. And, in addition, the car is a symbol of social ascension, to the point of becoming an extension of the human body, for making people feel more potent.”

The film begins with a pregnant woman, in the back seat of a taxi, who has to give birth right there after an accident brings traffic to a standstill. From her is born the protagonist, a boy with the ability to talk to the vehicle that served as a motherhood for him. After years of rejecting his “superpower”, he decides to embrace this ability, drops out of agroecology college and takes over his parents’ taxi co-op.

With the help of his uncle, the role of Matheus Nachtergaele, he then modernizes the entire fleet, attaching a device to it that allows cars to talk to anyone. When a law threatens to take the oldest vehicles in Caruaru, Pernambuco, out of circulation, he starts to turbocharge all the cars around him, metalizing the landscape.

“The character of Matheus undergoes an involution, he becomes wilder as he becomes more empowered. He is a man-machine who acquires increasingly animalistic gestures, showing that attachment to technology makes us less human or kind and more individualistic. .”

For his role in “Carro Rei”, Nachtergaele won a special award at the last Gramado Festival. He was joined by four other trophies for production – sound, art direction, music and best film. Pinheiro had expectations in the technical categories, but he says that he received the news that he had won the main prize of the event with shock.

According to her, who has Steven Spielberg and his “ET: The Extraterrestrial” as references, the choice shows that her film has an audience potential, something difficult to achieve within the more independent cinema she makes – they are hers, for example, the feature ” Love, Plastic and Noise” and also the look of “Tatuagem” and “Árido Movie”, made when she was still acting as art director.

With Gramado’s grand prize under her arm, she is now preparing “Vago”, a film still at an early stage, but which will unite Marcélia Cartaxo and Pedro Wagner in a plot about a middle-aged woman who seeks her past in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Recife, Boa Vista. She dives into a tangle of references to Clarice Lispector, who lived there, in a flirtation with the fantastic genre.