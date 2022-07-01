‘Cara e Courage’: Anita sees Clarice and despairs | come around

The massage therapist has a nightmare about the doppelganger. She sees her in the mirror, dressed in an orange suit, all wet as if she’d come out of the Lagoon after she was dead.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) despairs at the sight of Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
Distressed, Anita reacts badly and fears what might happen to her:
“My God, will I ever have peace again?”
The scenes will air in this Friday’s chapter, 7/1, of Cara e Courage.
01 Jul
Friday
Martha asks Vini to find out where Jonathan is staying and the scientist’s whereabouts in the beach town. Danilo sends Bob away from dinner when he learns that Pat might recognize him. Regina notices several documents about Clarice’s case on Paulo’s desk. Anita has a nightmare about Clarice. Martha reveals to Ítalo the whereabouts of Jonathan. Danilo convinces Duarte to sign some documents for him, but doesn’t explain the purpose. Paulo tells Marcela about his conversation with Regina. Chiquinho falls down a ladder, and Moa takes him to the hospital. Regina testifies at the police station. Pat takes the contract to Moa to sign and despairs when he finds out about Chiquinho’s accident. Italo convinces Jonathan to return with him to Rio. Pat and Moa kiss.
