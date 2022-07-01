‘Cara e Courage’: Anita sees Clarice and despairs | come around

01 Jul Friday

Martha asks Vini to find out where Jonathan is staying and the scientist’s whereabouts in the beach town. Danilo sends Bob away from dinner when he learns that Pat might recognize him. Regina notices several documents about Clarice’s case on Paulo’s desk. Anita has a nightmare about Clarice. Martha reveals to Ítalo the whereabouts of Jonathan. Danilo convinces Duarte to sign some documents for him, but doesn’t explain the purpose. Paulo tells Marcela about his conversation with Regina. Chiquinho falls down a ladder, and Moa takes him to the hospital. Regina testifies at the police station. Pat takes the contract to Moa to sign and despairs when he finds out about Chiquinho’s accident. Italo convinces Jonathan to return with him to Rio. Pat and Moa kiss.

