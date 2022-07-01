Cashier releases forgotten cash withdrawals

Caixa Econômica Federal grants Brazilians forgotten money programs known to most people. we are talking about FGTS and PIS/Pasep salary bonus. The resources can come from modalities that have already had their original calendar closed or from those that not everyone knows exist. Check them out below!

2019 and 2020 PIS/Pasep Withdrawals

Workers who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2019 or 2020 may have amounts receivable. In addition, they must have received an average of up to two minimum wages per month, have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years and have the data correctly reported in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

The released amounts are not fixed and change according to the number of months worked in the base years. To find out how much you can receive and if you are eligible for the program, the worker can access the Digital Job Card app. The withdrawal deadline for both calendars is December 29, 2022.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The benefit is aimed at workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. As Caixa explains, more than 10 million people can still withdraw the funds. It is estimated that the forgotten value reaches R$ 23 billion.

To find out if you have money available, a person must download the FGTS application, as the resources of the extinct PIS/Pasep fund were sent to the Guarantee Fund. Another option is to go to an agency with official documentation with a photo for the consultation.

In case of death of the holder, heirs of the deceased can withdraw. The maximum period for withdrawal is until 2025. If they are not redeemed, the resources will be a permanent part of the Union’s coffers.

FGTS

Workers who have been unemployed for at least 3 years or working informally without being registered in the portfolio can withdraw the FGTS. According to Law 8.036/90, these periods without work must be uninterrupted and that there must be a balance in accounts linked to the fund.

Therefore, those who have been unemployed for 3 years or more continuously can withdraw the FGTS. Checking the balance can be done via the FGTS app, available for download on Android and iOS mobile phones.

The documentation required during the process may include the identity card, PIS/Pasep/NIS number, in addition to the work card proving the lack of employment relationship.