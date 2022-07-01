Católica vs São Paulo: Conmebol releases VAR analysis videos | Sao Paulo

Conmebol released on Friday two videos with the VAR reviews in the match between Universidad Católica and São Paulo, played on Thursday, for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.
The duel was won by São Paulo by 4 to 2, but generated Brazilian protests against the arbitration, which expelled three tricolor players.
One of them was Rodrigo Nestor, for stepping on a rival’s leg in a dispute in the defense field.
Calleri was expelled after a dispute for the top in Universidad Católica x São Paulo – Photo: PABLO SANHUZA/Reuters
On the field, the Uruguayan referee Christian Ferreyra, from Uruguay, calls the Universidad Católica offside and ignores Nestor’s bid, until he is alerted by VAR, also Uruguayan Leodan Gonzalez.
– He goes straight (on the opponent’s leg). I suggest reviewing. (See) how he steps, doesn’t dispute the ball. We have different angles – warns the VAR.
In addition to Nestor, Igor Vinicius and Calleri were also expelled, both for receiving two yellow cards.
The referee’s performance generated criticism from Rogério Ceni and should make São Paulo send a formal protest to CONMEBOL.
The second move was the annulment of a goal by Universidad Católica, in the 38th minute of the second half. In it, Zampedri gets rid of the marking with a touch of the hand and crosses for Valencia to score.
Here’s how the review went:
VAR analyzes goal at Universidad Catolica 2 x 4 São Paulo
The victory leaves São Paulo in a comfortable situation for the return game, next Thursday. At Morumbi, you can lose by a goal difference that qualifies. If they lose by two goals, the decision will be on penalties.
“A heroic victory, despite the judge”, analyzes Caio | The Voice of the Crowd
