check out what the stars reveal for this Thursday (30/6)

less than we think

Stardate: Moon begins to grow in Cancer

The claim that we are what we think is questionable, because if we dream, and dreams count as thoughts, then we should have all our dreams fulfilled, since we would be what we think.

What leaves no room for doubt is the fact that the fulfilling energy of Life follows behind our thoughts, providing us with the necessary ardor to motivate the actions that we, as instruments of our own destinies, will have to execute.

We run into our romanticism there, which leads us to trust that some alien spaceship will abduct us and lead us to Eldorado, a behavior that makes alliance with our laziness, to which we add intelligent and argumentative justifications, ending with what is known to us, we are very less than we think.

















































ARIES (birth between 3/21 to 4/20)

Please your body and soul by intervening in the physical space in which you spend a good part of your time, adapting it to be a provider of beauty, harmony and health. This space is an extension of your physical body.

TAURUS (birth between 4/21 to 5/20)

Build the ideations that, together with the strength of desires, will become the essential motivations for the actions you will undertake in the coming times. Lapidate with luxury of detail these ideas about the future.

TWINS (birth between 5/21 to 6/20)

Your talents are your wealth, and what good is it to have hidden riches, beyond the reach of manifestation? Your talents need to be exposed through practice, no matter if the result is less than expected.

CANCER (birth between 6/21 to 7/21)

The power to take the initiative is in your hands, because this is your moment to make your way through the difficulties and setbacks that, until now, were insurmountable impediments. With the right initiative, all is well.

LION (birth between 7/22 to 8/22)

When reality resists your desires and presents numerous setbacks, your soul doesn’t always see the challenge to be overcome, sometimes it happens to be the cue for you to stay on the back.

VIRGO (birth between 8/23 to 9/22)

Politics is inherent to human society, because in it there will always be diverse and contradictory interests, which will need to be accommodated in the best possible way, so that they coexist in harmony. Policy.

LIBRA (birth between 9/23 to 10/22)

Offer your best, because even if it seems to be little or insufficient, at this moment it will do the trick and you will leave the situation breathing with relief. Nothing too much or too little would be happening.

SCORPIO (birth between 9/23 to 11/21)

Act with detachment to results, engaging in action because you understand the need for your practical intervention. Take care to keep your distance and not involve emotions that are too intense, which would provoke disturbances.

SAGITTARIUS (birth between 11/22 to 12/21)

The things that are not clear and, therefore, provoke distrust in your soul, are not necessarily dangerous monsters that you must fight, because in many cases distrust invents these monsters.

CAPRICORN (birth between 12/22 to 1/20)

Make contact and be willing to have a social life a little more hectic than usual. This will make you take advantage of the opportunities that are out there, and that you will only know through other people.

AQUARIUS (birth between 1/21 to 2/19)

If you acted in accordance with the inner voice of the soul, which guides, then your life would progress in geometric ratio, in an amazing way. Everything is in your hands, and in your ability to accept the guidelines.

PISCES (birth between 2/20 to 3/20)

When fun can be shared with other people, rejoicing multiplies and turns into a wave that positively infects the world. It’s sad to be well and not have anyone to share the moment with.