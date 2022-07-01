Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2496 contest; prize is BRL 36.6 million

posted on 06/30/2022 20:01 / updated on 06/30/2022 20:44



On Thursday night (6/30), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled six lotteries: Quina’s 5885 contests; Lotofácil’s 2560; the 2496 of the Mega-Seine; the 2385 of the Dupla Seine; the 1802 of Timemania and the 623 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

























Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 36.6 million, had the following dozens drawn: 07-26-31-38-46-58.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 19-22-42-69-72.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 01-15-24-25-30-33 in the first draw; 10-20-31-33-40-42 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 230 thousand.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 10-06-15-17-20-27-30. Lucky month is November.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 40 million, presented the following result: 01-32-38-51-54-59-65. The heart team is the Mirasolfrom Sao Paulo.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 5 million to those who match the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-05-06-08-09-11-14-16-18-20-23-24-25.

