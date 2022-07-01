Cheesy-funk dancer Jadson Neiff is buried under a lot of emotion in Recife | Pernambuco

Emotion marked the wake and burial of cheesy-funk dancer Jadson dos Santos Estevão, known as Jadson Neiff, this Thursday (30), in Recife. The artist was 22 years old and died in a motorcycle accident, in Vitória de Santo Antão, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco, on Wednesday (29). Many people went to the Parque das Flores Cemetery, in the West Zone, to say goodbye to him.

Jadson was part of the group “Os Neiffs”, formed by young people from communities in Recife who sing and dance brega-funk on the periphery. The group, famous on social media, has more than 800,000 followers on its official Instagram page. Jadson alone had over half a million followers.

Relatives, friends and fans cheered as the funeral home arrived at the cemetery. Jeane left the neighborhood of Três Carneiros Baixo, in Cohab, in the South Zone of Recife, to accompany the farewell. Jadson lived there since childhood.

The cleaning lady highlighted the dancer’s generosity. “I will always remember him as an outgoing and cheerful boy. He was a warrior, who conquered the goals,” she declared.

Jefferson, Jeane’s son, took flowers to say goodbye to his friend. “He was a buddy. We grew up together in Três Carneiros. I only have good memories,” he said.

Co-workers also went to the cemetery. MC meta Safadão is proud to have participated in a recent project with Jadson.

They were part of the same music production company. “Chega-funk is in mourning. We came to say goodbye to a guy who left a legacy,” he said.

MC Lekinho Campos remembered the musical experiences and the exchange of information with Jadson. “He was a very good person. I will remember fellowship and information exchange,” he said.

Neiffs music producer Vanderson Correia highlighted that the group was experiencing one of the best moments of their career. He also recalled that he was fulfilling the dream, after buying the motorcycle.

The dancer had bought the bike 20 days ago. On Tuesday (28), he was returning from a party with his wife, Dayana Araújo, when the accident happened. Dayana suffered injuries to her foot and hand. Jadson left a daughter, still a baby.

According to friends, the artist tried to avoid a hole in the track and fell. The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported that, after falling on the highway, Jadson and Dayana were hit by another vehicle, which fled shortly thereafter.

Jadson was still taken to Hospital da Restauração (HR), in Derby, Recife, but he could not resist his injuries and died on Wednesday (29).