Chevrolet Montana promises to have more interior space than Fiat Toro

The new Chevrolet Montana, which will rise in life to fight with Renault Oroch and Fiat Toro, has been revealed little by little by the brand – even with its debut only scheduled for 2023. This time, the promise is that it will have the best internal space of the segment.

Click here and subscribe to Quatro Rodas for only R$ 9.90

“There are at least 20 millimeters more for the rear passenger knee than the competition, while the front and rear headroom is another example of superiority”, points out Marianni Sanchez, manager of advanced market research at GM South America. .

Even with the size of Oroch, the comparison of the dimensions of the new Montana is made with the Toro, today owner of the largest rear space in the category. Marianni completes saying that the GM pickup will have a “better accommodation for up to five occupants”.

Continues after advertising

According to the brand, the use of internal space could be highlighted thanks to the use of light and resistant materials for the bodywork. With less weight, the need for large engines to push the truck was eliminated. Thus, space in the engine compartment is reduced to prioritize cabin space.

More about Montana

The tip about the pickup using small engines points to a hit in the rumors. It should be equipped with the Tracker’s 1.2-litre turbo engine, with up to 133 horsepower. The difference is that in Montana the engine will be accompanied, in addition to the automatic transmission, also by a manual transmission – with the same six gears.

This also indicates that the model will be more of a rival to Oroch and the more expensive versions of the Strada, than to Toro. On the other hand, in addition to the promise of greater internal space in relation to Fiat’s intermediate pickup, Montana also shows a bucket with greater rear swing, which can highlight the compartment.

Share this article via:

Technology will be one more point. The pickup should have items such as autopilot even in manual versions, 4G connectivity, full LED headlights and automatic parking, at least in the more expensive versions. GM has already announced that Montana will have a remote system for updating software.

Continues after advertising