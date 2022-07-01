Chinese spacecraft makes 1,300 orbits of Mars and now shows images

Tianwen-1

Image: CNSA/Reproduction

China was the second country to land on Mars, behind only the United States. The country also put the Zhurong rover to collect samples on the red planet, while keeping the Tianwen-1 probe orbiting in space.

Since the spacecraft arrived at its destination in January 2021, it has completed 1,344 orbits around Mars. Now, she has completed her mission. Below you can see images captured by Tianwen-1 during this period.

The photos cover the entire surface of the red planet. In them, it is possible to see the Valles Marineris canyon system, impact craters in the plateau region known as Arabia Terra and even the south pole of Mars, where the planet’s water resources are located.

The Martian south pole is of extreme importance to scientists. Groundwater not only determines the life potential of the planet, it also provides resources for future space explorations. If humans make it to Mars, they should definitely explore the area.

Tianwen-1 images were obtained from different angles, all at medium resolution. As the probe did its work from space, the rover collected information on the surface about the geological structure, atmosphere, soil and Martian environment.

According to the China National Space Agency (CNSA), the Tianwen-1 mission data shared with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). The information must be made public to scientists around the world “at the right time”, in the words of the CNSA.

