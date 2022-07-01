Claudia Raia exposes Marisa Monte: ‘lost virginity to Alexandre Frota’

Claudia Raia exposes that Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota (photo: Reproduction/Multishow/Instagram/Montagem)

Claudia Raia has always been a little uncomfortable when it comes to her marriage to Alexandre Frota, which took place in the 80s. Almost 40 years after having married and separated from the actor, now a politician, Raia commented on the matter in tight skirta GNT program, but ended up releasing information involving Frota and another woman.

It all started when the actress said she was tired of always being associated with Frota, as if she had been the only media figure to have been involved with Alexandre. And that’s when she handed over the singer, saying that Marisa would have lost her virginity to the actor.

“I go through this, love. Only I dated Alexandre Frota, only I got married [com ele]. Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota. So it wasn’t just me. I’m just sharing some of the weight here”, Claudia shot.

Very few people know, but Marisa and Frota were lovers, but the relationship had much less repercussion than his marriage to Claudia, who stopped Brazil at the time, with a ceremony at the Candelária church, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Frota even commented on his relationship with Marisano last year, participating in the Love Treta Podcast: “I met Marisa Monte many years ago, in Rio, doing a play by Miguel Falabella, the ‘Rocky Horror Show’. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew. I speak now because you played and with the utmost respect. We dated for a while. I stayed for many years in her house, in Urca. She already sang a lot at that time and did the Falabella musicals”, Frota reported. The two began to meet around 1982, according to the politician.