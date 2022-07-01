Clube do Mxico returns to interest in Bruno Mndez and awaits decision from Corinthians

Defender Bruno Méndez returned to Corinthians and even made his debut for the club in the match against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, but continues to interest teams from abroad. Despite being a newcomer to the club after his loan at Internacional, the athlete does not have a new output discarded.

Cruz Azul, from Mexico, returned to the charge in the search for the player. Commanded by Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, a compatriot of the defender, the Mexican team is confident that they can double Timão to sell the athlete even with the short squad that Vítor Pereira has at his disposal.

It is important to note that so far the defender has not received an official offer. it must happen if Corinthians does not advance in LibertadoresTuesday, against Boca Juniors, as reported by Mexican reporter Adrian Oteo.

Currently, Timão has five names in the position, in addition to Méndez. They are: Gil, who suffered a recent injury to his right thigh, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan. The last one, it is worth remembering, is divided between the U-20 team and the professional, and also drew praise from Vítor Pereira.

Corinthians had already shown willingness to negotiate the athlete with Internacional, to whom he was on loan, but the gaucho club was unable to reach the amount requested by the alvinegros.

The Parque São Jorge club has 70% of Méndez’s economic rights and spent US$3.5 million for its acquisition in 2019. The board’s expectation is, at the very least, to recover the investment made in the player and, if possible, keep a percentage on a future sale.

See more at: Bruno Mndez.