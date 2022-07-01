CNBB joins the campaign to encourage Brazilians to be careful with vaccination

The “Vaccina Mais” campaign was launched this Wednesday, June 29, with the aim of encouraging Brazilians to be careful with vaccination, since vaccination coverage rates in the country have fallen in recent years. The initiative is from the National Health Council (CNS), the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). ), with support from the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) and dozens of other entities.

In a video, specially recorded for the campaign, the auxiliary bishop of Rio de Janeiro and secretary general of the CNBB, Dom Joel Portella Amado, draws attention to the importance of the act of vaccinating, defined by him as a gesture of commitment and love for life. .

“Brazil has a very rich history of vaccination, the National Immunization Program (PNI) has been proving this to us over the years”, he said.

Dom Joel draws attention to the fact that diseases that had been eradicated are returning and that the responsibility for vaccination belongs to everyone, governments and also to each citizen.

Check out the video in full:

During the launch of the campaign, the representative of PAHO/WHO, Socorro Gross, emphasized that vaccination keeps the population healthy and helps to eliminate diseases, as it was already possible to perceive in countries of the American continent in relation to diseases such as poliomyelitis (in 1994). , rubella and congenital rubella syndrome (in 2015) and neonatal tetanus (in 2017).

“Right now, this vaccination campaign allows us to work together to regain these high routine vaccination coverages again. We also need to remember that we still have people who don’t have full vaccination coverage of covid-19 vaccines, flu vaccines, vaccines that are safe, that are available, vaccines that will protect you, our families and communities. And so we can also end the pandemic”, he highlighted.

Vaccination as a way to beat diseases

Given that vaccination is one of the most effective, cost-effective and life-saving public health interventions, the aim of the campaign is to join efforts to make the population of Brazil aware of the importance of increasing vaccination coverage. With this, it will be possible to prevent more than 30 potentially deadly diseases and protect entire generations of families and communities throughout the entire life course.

According to the organizers of the initiative, the high rate of vaccination coverage, which has always been a recognized characteristic in Brazil and responsible for the control and elimination of these and other diseases, has been falling in recent years and leaving millions of people at risk.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that, from 2015 to 2021, the number of children vaccinated with the first dose against poliomyelitis dropped from 3,121,912 to 2,089,643. As for the third dose, in the same period, the numbers reduced from 2,845,609 to 1,929,056.

Insufficient immunization has also resulted in measles returning to Brazil. The country had become free of autochthonous transmission (which occurs within the national territory) of the virus that causes this disease in 2016. However, the combination of imported measles cases with low vaccination coverage led Brazil to have an outbreak, which since 2018 has taken the lives of 40 people, mainly children.

The “Vaccina Mais” campaign should be an instrument to improve this scenario by adding to the efforts being carried out at the community level by managers and health workers. Clear, attractive and accurate information will be offered to different audiences about the safety, importance and effectiveness of all vaccines made available by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the National Vaccination Calendar.

In this way, it is intended to motivate the population of the country to vaccinate more, keeping routine vaccination up to date and taking all the necessary doses of vaccines against COVID-19 and influenza, in order to protect themselves and others.

NIBP

Brazil is one of the few countries in the world that offers an extensive list of free vaccines to its population. The initiative of the councils and PAHO seeks to strengthen the National Immunization Program (PNI), which in 2023 will complete half a century of service to the population of the country and, each year, consolidates itself as one of the main Brazilian interventions in public health.

The PNI has vaccines for more than 30 diseases, provides around 300 million doses annually and has around 38,000 vaccination rooms distributed throughout the national territory so that people can be immunized and exercise their right to health and life.