Cobras Island: understand why a territory of 0.15 km² that Ukraine reconquered after 4 months is important | Ukraine and Russia

Snake Island in the Black Sea was under Russian control throughout the war. The invaders conquered the territory on the first day of the operation. On Thursday (30) Russian forces left the island.

Despite being small (the territory is 0.15 km²), the island, due to its location, is one of the most important points to control the Black Sea coast. The island is 32 kilometers off the coast of the Odessa region.

Therefore, from the first moments of the war in Ukraine, Cobras Island was disputed by both sides.

On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian patrols who were guarding Snake Island faced a Russian ship trying to conquer the territory.

On the occasion, an alleged dialogue between the enemies was reproduced in the Ukrainian media and became famous in the world. By this version, the Russians warned the Ukrainians that they must surrender, or else they would be bombed.

The answer became famous, the Ukrainians would have replied: “Russian ship, go f*ck”.

Satellite image of Cobras Island in the Black Sea — Photo: Maxar Technologies/Via Reuters

The soldier who allegedly said this was arrested, but in March, he was released in a prisoner exchange. He won a medal.

The story became famous and made the phrase and the island symbols of Ukrainian resistance to Russian invasion.

How was the Russians leaving?

The Russians claim they left the space as a gesture of goodwill.

The Ukrainians claim they have reconquered the territory.

Valery Zaluzhny, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote on social media that there was a blitz with artillery, air strikes and bombs that forced the Russians to withdraw.

He posted a video showing missiles hitting the island and the surrounding area.

Ukraine has been attacking the island for days, and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has claimed that it managed to destroy the Russian anti-missile system (Russia denies that this happened).

Russia still tried to respond by attacking the coast of the Odessa region, but as the Ukrainians did not lessen the intensity of the offensive, the last Russians on the island left the site on Thursday morning.

Russia has defended the island since February, despite Ukraine causing significant damage to the Russians, sinking supply ships and destroying fortifications.

The island is within range of the artillery system fired from the Ukrainian mainland. Ukraine began fielding a new rocket system sent by the United States last week.

“Ukraine’s receipt of Harpoon and Himars anti-ship missiles put Russian forces on the island at increasing risk,” wrote Rob Lee. Senior Fellow at the US Foreign Policy Research Institute, on Twitter.

Why is the conquest of the island strategic?

Cobras Island is important because of its proximity to the largest Ukrainian port on the Black Sea, Odessa. Island dominance can be important in controlling port entry and exit.

Last month, the British Defense Ministry said that if Russia were able to consolidate its hold on Cobras Island with coastal defense and air defense cruise missiles, it could dominate the northwest Black Sea.

The loss of the island implies, for the Russians, that they lost a base in the Black Sea from which it was possible to make threats to the coast of Ukraine even in the region bordering Romania.

The most significant aspect of the Ukrainian retaking of the island is that it could open the door to Odessa’s grain exports, which is crucial for Ukraine’s economy and global food supply, said Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Institute. of US Foreign Policy Research, on Twitter.