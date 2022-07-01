Confirmed! Airline will offer beds for economy class passengers

Air New Zealand, a New Zealand company, presented a project in September last year that offers beds for economy class passengers. The novelty, called Skynest, will be available from 2024 on the company’s long-haul flights.

Initially eight new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes will be delivered already equipped with the beds. Those that are already in the company’s fleet will be “retrofitted” little by little.

Air New Zealand Economy Class Beds

There will be a total of six beds, each 2 meters long and 58 centimeters wide and will feature a curtain to ensure the privacy of passengers. Pillows, sheets, blankets and earplugs will be provided to occupants. The company is considering including individual reading lights, individual air conditioning outlets, and universal and USB outlets.

See a video in more detail:

The company has not yet announced the additional cost for passengers to use Skynest or details of its operation, such as whether it can be used for certain periods or throughout the flight. Either way, it’s a first for world aviation and could change the long-haul economy class experience forever.

