Conmebol opens analysis on cases of racism by Boca fans against Corinthians | Corinthians

Even before the match started on Tuesday, images of Boca Juniors fans imitating monkeys in the stands were recorded. Three were arrested, and two have already posted a R$20,000 bail to respond to the process in freedom.

Due to the proceedings of a trial, a possible punishment for the Argentine team will not happen before the return game against Corinthians, in Argentina, next Tuesday.

Boca fan is arrested for Nazi gesture in the game against Corinthians

After the office opens, a period of seven days is granted for the club to present a defense. After receiving the arguments, the judges take about five days to make a decision, which is officially informed by the entity.

In the first case of racism registered in the Timão arena, on April 26, still in the first phase of the competition, the punishment against Boca took almost a month to happen. The penalty was US$ 30 thousand (about R$ 143 thousand at the current price).

On May 17, Corinthians visited Boca Juniors in Argentina and, again, cases of racism were recorded in the stands. The punishment took place on June 25 and was US$100,000 (about R$524,000 at the current rate) – the club can appeal until this Saturday.

In the decision, the Conmebol warned Boca Juniors that, in the event of a recurrence, the club would run the risk of having fans partially or totally banned from entering Bombonera in matches valid for South American competitions..

