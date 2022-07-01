Conmebol opens disciplinary file against Boca after cases of racism in game with Corinthians

The cases of racism in the game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors for the round of 16 of the Libertadores will still have new updates. This Thursday, Conmebol opened a disciplinary file against the Argentine team, which will undergo trial.

In the match in question, three Argentine fans were arrested for racial slurs. After the opening hours of Conmebol, the club has up to seven days to present its defense. If the request is for an in-person hearing, the trial period may be extended.

After the defense is made, the documents are forwarded to the judges. These can take around five days to make a decision, totaling around two weeks. The decision of the judges, it is worth mentioning, is always announced by the Disciplinary Unit on the Conmebol website.

With the time allotted for the entire process, it is unlikely that the trial and a possible punishment will happen before the second meeting between Corinthians and Boca Juniors. The match is scheduled for 21:30 on the 5th, a Tuesday.

The CBF Disciplinary Code provided for a fine of US$30,000 for clubs in cases of racism. An amendment to Article 17, however, increased this amount to US$100,000 – around R$480,000 at the current rate.

In the two games between the clubs in the group stage there were also cases of racism. In the match held at Neo Química Arena, a fan was arrested and had to post bail to be released.

