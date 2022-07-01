Consumer can renegotiate electricity bill; Chamber expands margin and public of payroll; New Caixa president prepares ‘reform’; Return of Pronampe

The week is coming to an end, but not without news for Brazilians. In an attempt to increase revenue and avoid default, electricity distributors throughout Brazil are creating permanent debt renegotiation programs.

Read more: INSS will cancel benefits within 150 days; see who will be harmed

For those who need a loan and want to pay little, the Chamber approved the expansion of the payroll loan margin and the public that can contract this type of credit. Speaking of credit, MEIs and small businesses can now join Pronampe, which returned last Thursday, 30.

Us this friday’s highlights you will also check out the reform being prepared by the new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques. See all the details below.

Electricity bill renegotiation

Electricity operators are offering discounts of up to 90% on late electricity bills, aiming to reduce delinquency and increase collection. In the experts’ view, renegotiation benefits both the consumer and the company.

“For the company, it’s worth it because it allows it to follow its planning, invest in improvements in the network and in customer service”, says Mauro Calil, founder of Academia do Dinheiro.

One example is Equatorial, a distributor with over ten million customers in the North and Northeast, which launched fixed renegotiation programs in digital channels and agencies. The great novelty launched by the company is the virtual assistant Clara, created for calls via WhatsApp.

“We also created the delivery negotiation, in which an agent goes to the person’s house. In 15 minutes, you can settle the debit via Pix. We offer installment payments in up to 24 months”, explains Jean Gama, manager of Collections and Registration at the Equatorial group.

In Rio de Janeiro, Light has been offering discounted debt negotiation and credit card installments since 2021. The distributor also has a permanent program with service via WhatsApp and in physical branches.

The customer can pay in up to 24 installments on the credit card or 12 installments on the electricity bill, with a down payment of 40% of the outstanding balance. “We understand the delicate moment that the country is going through and we want to facilitate payment so that the consumer does not run out of service. It is a way to prevent him from going into irregularity through the “cats”, says Thiago Guth, commercial and operations director at Light.

Read the full article here.

Chamber approves payroll extension

The Chamber of Deputies approved the provisional measure that increases the payroll loan margin and expands this possibility of credit for beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), Life Monthly Income (RMC) and Auxílio Brasil. The text goes to the Senate for analysis.

The payroll credit limit increases from 35% to 40% in the case of CLT employees, active and inactive public servants, pensioners, military personnel and public employees. Retirees will be able to commit up to 45% of their income, as well as those who receive BPC or Lifetime Monthly Income.

In the case of families approved in Auxílio Brasil, the assignable margin stipulated for loans is 40% of the benefit amount. The debt cannot fall on the Union.

“Consigned credit is not a secret, it offers more security to the creditor. As the installments are automatically deducted from the payroll, the risk of default becomes lower. As a result, the fees charged to bank customers are significantly lower than for other types of operations”, said deputy Bilac Pinto, rapporteur for the text.

The payroll loan is the option with the lowest interest rates on the market today. Every month, part of the debt is deducted directly from the contracting party’s salary or benefit, practically eliminating the chances of default.

Pronampe is available again

The National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) was resumed last Thursday and is now available for micro and small businesses across the country. Created in 2020, it aims to support small entrepreneurs, including Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and medium-sized companies (with annual gross revenue of up to R$300 million).

To apply for the loan, the interested party must access the e-CAC portal, available on the Federal Revenue website. Then just click on the “Authorize data sharing” option to share your company’s billing data with the chosen financial institution.

Changes approved by President Jair Bolsonaro in May this year made Pronampe more flexible. The new rules authorize the dismissal of employees by participating companies, extends the granting of credit guaranteed by the FGO until the end of 2024 and dispenses with the presentation of documents that could restrict access to credit.

The company can apply for loans of up to 30% of the annual gross revenue recorded in 2019. In the case of businesses with less than one year of operation, the limit is up to 50% of the share capital or 30% of the average monthly revenue. Financing is guaranteed up to 85% by the Union.

Those who take out credit through Pronampe can pay the debt in up to 48 installments, with interest rates of 6% plus up to 100% of the Selic, which is currently at 12.75% per year. The grace period is up to 11 months.

New Caixa president plans news

Daniella Marques, the new president of Caixa, is planning major changes in the management of the largest private bank in the country. According to information from CNN, the commander wants to replace a good part of Pedro Guimarães’ allies in the central nucleus of the institution.

Guimarães left the presidency of the bank last Wednesday, 29, after allegations of sexual harassment against female employees became public. The case is under investigation by the Federal Public Ministry.

In this sense, Marques would be preparing a “clean” in the top leadership of Caixa. Among the names mentioned are Camila Aichinger, vice president of Retail Network; Celso Leonardo, vice president of Wholesale; Rosana Guimarães, chief of staff; and Carlos Vagos, Álvaro Pires and Cleyton Carregarim, all friends and special advisors to the former president.

Although sources linked to the bank claim that these people offered privileged information in order to avoid an investigation against Guimarães, Caixa guarantees that its internal affairs department “is an independent body, which also integrates the ecosystem of public internal affairs coordinated by the CGU”.

“All complaints received at the internal affairs department receive due treatment and proceed or are filed exclusively by technical criteria without the participation or interference of any employee or manager not assigned to the correctional unit,” he said in a statement.