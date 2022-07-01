Corinthians agrees first exchange of players since fundamental deal in 2018

Corinthians announced on Wednesday the exchange involving the arrival of Yuri Alberto and the departure of Ivan and Gustavo Mantuan from the club, who will go to Zenit after the closing of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in two weeks. It was the first such deal since a pivotal arrival for the 2018 team.

The last time Timão strengthened itself by offering only players to another club as a bargaining chip was during Paulista four years ago. In the search for a replacement for Guilherme Arana, the coach Fábio Carille agreed to give the midfielder Camacho to Athletico to have the side Sidcley.

At the time, the club had hired Juninho Capixaba to be the replacement for Terrão’s calf, sold to Sevilla. The player, however, did not get a good performance to the point that Carille improvised the Maycon steering wheel in the sector.

The opportunity to bring in Sidcley came on the eve of a Derby, with the coach signing off on the exchange despite liking Camacho a lot. The midfielder had been a sort of 12th player in the previous year’s Brazilian, even taking the starting position in the final stretch of the campaign.

Sidcley stayed at Timão for four months before being sold to Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev. His best performance was in the 2018 Paulista final, when he scored Dudu and Willian perfectly and almost decided the title in stoppage time.

The left-hander even returned to Corinthians in 2020, but went far from having the performance of two years earlier. In that exchange, however, Timão managed to do well by choosing to trade.

