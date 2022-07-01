Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Fluminense; see possible starting lineup

This Friday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians had their last training session to prepare to face Fluminense. Timão will visit Cariocas this Saturday, starting at 4:30 pm (GMT), at the Maracanã stadium, in a match valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The squad carried out all activities on Field 2. The athletes started with the warm-up and then participated in ball possession work on a reduced field under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. Finally, there were repetitions of dead balls and submissions.

Striker Yuri Alberto, newcomer to the club, participated in activities with the group and, in the end, did a physical training with the coaching staff. After training, the Corinthians delegation had lunch at the CT and left for Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that, according to Meu Timão, the team must be modified a lot to face the Cariocas. There is the possibility of debut of some U-20 athletes and rare appearances of the main names.

A possible Corinthians at Maracanã may have only Cássio from the traditional starters. To know: Cassius; Léo Maná, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Junior Moraes and Wesley.

My Helm

The coach’s objective will be not to lose more players due to injury three days before the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores., against Boca Juniors, Tuesday, at Bombonera. There are no less than seven athletes with muscle problems, in addition to Willian with a problem in his left shoulder.

In addition, Vítor Pereira wants to ensure that those who will start the confrontation with the Argentines will be ‘fresh’. It is this term with which the Portuguese summarizes athletes who are in good physical condition to maintain a minimum intensity during the 90 minutes.

With this, probable starters in Argentina such as Bruno Méndez, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, Giuliano, Rogér Guedes, Mantuan and Adson should be preserved. Roni, suspended for the third yellow card, is a sure miss.

