Corinthians has the presence of Yuri Alberto and does eye training at Fluminense

Corinthians had another training period at CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday and is getting ready to face Fluminense, on Saturday, for the Brasileirão. The big news of the day was the presence of Yuri Alberto.

The 21-year-old striker was officially announced by Timão last Wednesday. This Thursday morning, the club posted some photos and videos of the athlete at CT Joaquim Grava. He also left his first words for Faithful.

The morning of training began with the classic warm-up on field 1. After that, the squad was guided by Vítor Pereira in a work of possession of the ball in a reduced field. Finally, they all went to field 2 for a confrontation activity and, at the end, they practiced crossings and submissions.

Yuri received special attention from the Corinthians technical commission and, in addition to working with his teammates, he also performed physical tests at Lab R9. Corinthians returns to training on Friday morning, when the preparation for the game against Fluminense ends. Timão travels to Rio de Janeiro in the afternoon. The ball rolls for the match against the Carioca team at 4:30 pm on Saturday, at Maracanã.

