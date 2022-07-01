Corinthians should have a boys team against Fluminense in Rio; see possible escalation

Corinthians coach Vítor Pereira should even opt for a team full of boys against Fluminense, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão. The definition will take place in training this Friday morning, the last one before the trip to Rio de Janeiro.

The coach’s objective will be not to lose more players due to injury three days before the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores., against Boca Juniors, Tuesday, at Bombonera. There are no less than seven athletes with muscle problems, in addition to Willian with a problem in his left shoulder.

In addition, Vítor Pereira wants to ensure that those who will start the confrontation with the Argentines will be ‘fresh’. It is this term with which the Portuguese summarizes athletes who are in good physical condition to maintain a minimum intensity during the 90 minutes.

With this, probable starters in Argentina such as Bruno Méndez, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, Giuliano, Rogér Guedes, Mantuan and Adson should be preserved. Roni, suspended for the third yellow card, is a sure miss.

With the intention of not revealing the players that could be in the starting lineup against Fluminense, the club did not release many photos of the athletes who trained this Thursday, nor did it have a video of the work in the field at CT on Corinthians TV.

A possible Corinthians at Maracanã may have only Cássio from the traditional starters. To know: Cassius; Léo Maná, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Junior Moraes and Wesley.

