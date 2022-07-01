Corinthians thrash AABB and qualify for the semifinals of the Paulista Futsal Championship

This Thursday, Corinthians beat AABB 5-1, at the Wlamir Marques Gym, in Parque São Jorge. The confrontation was valid for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista de Futsal. With the result, Timão qualified for the semifinals of the competition. The goals were scored by Levy, Alves, Yan and Deives, twice. Lucas Almeida scored for the opponents.

The club from Parque São Jorge entered the court with an advantage. Timão had won the first game by 3 to 2, with three goals from Deives. Even so, Corinthians entered with a very offensive posture in the return match.

In the second shot of the first stage, shirt 10 alvinegro opened the scoring and scored his fourth goal on aggregate. In the second half, Levy, Alves, Yan and Deives, again, scored and guaranteed the Corinthians victory.

Write it down – Timão’s next opponent in the Paulista Championship will be Juventus, in the semifinals of the competition. The matches do not yet have a set date. For the National Futsal League, Corinthians enters the court next Monday, at 8 pm, in a match against Blumenau, at the Wlamir Marques Gym.

Escalation

Coach Deividy Hadson had four absences for the match: Jhol, Henrique, Barzinho and Thiaguinho. The Corinthians coach climbed Timão with Lucas Oliveira, Allan, Tatinho, Levy and Deives. On the bench, there were: Vandeson, Lé, Lucas Martins, Bebe, Alves, Canabarro, Sodré, Yan, Vini and Kauê.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match with a strong mark and bet on intensity in the first minutes. The strategy made Timão dominate the first minutes. The first chance of the game was for the alvinegro club. Tatinho made a good move on the right side, dribbled the mark, kicked hard and the ball passed the right post.

Corinthian pressure had an effect on the second finalization of the match. AABB exchanged passes in midfield, when Deives pressed and deflected a pass from the opposing defense, the ball went towards the goal and took the goalkeeper by surprise. Shirt 10 marked Timão’s first in the game.

After the first goal, Corinthians continued to dominate the offensive actions of the match. Timão exchanged passes in the AABB attack field and suffered little in defense. The team coached by Deividy Hadson also bet on dead ball plays. The Parque São Jorge club was close to extending the score when Tatinho took advantage of a corner kick, finished strong and the ball went over the crossbar.

At five minutes, AABB managed to balance the duel. Alemão received in a fast counterattack, led the ball to the area, released the bomb and forced Lucas Oliveira to defend with his feet to maintain the Corinthians advantage on the scoreboard.

The Corinthians coach started to promote a rotation among the athletes. Kauê was one of those chosen to enter the game. The pivot made a beautiful move when he entered: he received with his back to the mark, turned, kicked with danger and the ball passed close to the goal. The alvinegro club was better in the match and had more possession of the ball.

Timão again had a great chance with Levy. After a good exchange of passes in the attack field, the player scored with Deives, finished strong and the ball went over the goal. The team managed to print its game rhythm and suffered little defensively.

In the final half of the first half, Deives was very close to extending the score. Tatinho pulled a fast counterattack, passed to shirt 10 in the area, he took advantage of the goalkeeper’s departure, hit with a cavadinha and the ball whimsically touched the crossbar.

Corinthians ignited with the missed chance. In the next move, Deives found Tatinho in the area, the player kicked hard and forced goalkeeper Thiago to make a great save to save AABB from being further behind on the scoreboard.

AABB had the clearest chance at the end of the first stage. After stealing the ball in the attacking field, Alemão entered the area, kicked and the ball passed grazing the right post. The first half ended 1-0 for Corinthians.

Second time

The second stage started more balanced. AABB came back better in the match and managed to have more possession of the ball. However, none of the teams managed to create clear chances in the first minutes of the game.

Even with a more offensive posture of the anniversary, it was Timão who managed to swing the nets. In a quick counterattack, Deives scored with Tatinho and kicked the post. On the rebound, Levy was smart, cleared the marker and kicked with no chance for the goalkeeper. The alvinegro club scored its second goal in the match.

Fiel was still celebrating the second goal, when Timão increased the score. In the exit of the ball, the AABB hesitated, Alves stole the ball and kicked in the exit of the goalkeeper to make balance the nets for the third time for the Corinthians.

From this moment on, the alvinegro club started to keep possession of the ball to avoid taking risks. Corinthians didn’t create so many clear chances, but, on the other hand, they suffered a lot in defense. The game was pretty truncated.

AABB’s best chance in the second half was with Alemão, the most dangerous player on the opposing team. He received the ball on the side, cut the marking, kicked hard and the ball passed grazing the right post.

Timon’s response was lethal. Thiago missed the pass and Tatinho stole the ball in the attacking field without marking. The player led to the area, waited for the goalkeeper to leave and played for Deives, who only needed to finish to score Corinthians’ fourth goal.

With four minutes left in the game, Timão scored the fifth goal. Kauê did the pivot well and served Lucas Martins who crossed low for Yan to finish with no chance for goalkeeper Thiago.

At the end of the game, AABB managed to decrease the score. Lucas Almeida made a great move on the side, entered the area, crossed hard, the ball exploded in Yan and entered to decrease the score for the opponents. The game ended 5-1 for Corinthians.

