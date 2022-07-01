Court sentences the only living terrorist in the 2015 Paris attacks to life in prison | World

The only remaining accused of the jihadist group that organized the coordinated attacks in Paris on the night of November 13, 2015 was sentenced to life in prison by the French Justice this Wednesday (29). The Court found Salah Abdeslam, 32, guilty of the murders organized by the terrorist group.

The attacks that took place at the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris cafes and restaurants that night left a total of 130 dead and more than 400 injured.

Throughout the entire process, Abdeslam claimed not to have killed anyone on the night of the attacks because he had given up on triggering his explosive vest. The device was found in a dumpster. “I am not a murderer and if I am convicted of murder, you would be doing an injustice”, declared the Frenchman during the process.

However, the Court ruled that the fact that the vest failed to activate casts doubt on the main defense argument of the jihadist, who said he had regretted it.

The reading of the verdict began around 20:15 local time (15:15 GMT) in the Palace of Justice in Paris, full of survivors and family members of the victims of the November 13 attacks. The decision caps ten long months of process, with hearings marked by emotional testimonies from victims and people who witnessed that night.

Sentenced to life in prison, Abdeslam must serve 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Since life imprisonment was introduced in France in 1994, this punishment has only been used four times in the country.