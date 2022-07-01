Cruzeiro discloses related to the game against Vila Nova with Leo Pais

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Leo Pais is new on the Cruzeiro related list

Cruzeiro released, this Thursday (30), the list with the players related to the game for the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. With the return of Leonardo Pais, the celestial team will measure forces with Vila Nova-GO this Friday (1st), at 21:30, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

The versatile Uruguayan athlete is back in the list after recovering from muscle swelling in his left thigh. He was absent in the last three games of Raposa (Ponte Preta, Fluminense and Sport).

On the other hand, coach Paulo Pezzolano still doesn’t have Rafael Silva. The striker has not trained in the last few days and remains handed over to the medical department because of a discomfort in his right foot.

Cruzeiro must be climbed with Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus (Leo Pais), Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Daniel Júnior and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

The celestial club leads the Second Division, with 34 points out of a possible 42 (80.95% success). Vila Nova is the bottom of the competition, with just 12.

See the Cruise related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner and Zé Ivaldo

sides: Geovane, Matheus Bidu, Rafael Santos and Rômulo

midfielders: Adriano, Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Daniel Jr and Leo Pais

attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Vitor Leque