Datafolha in SP: Haddad leads, with 34%; Rodrigo Garcia and Tarcsio draw – Politics

Former So Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the voting intentions for the So Paulo government, with 34%, followed by Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and former Infrastructure Minister Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans), both with 13%. which points to a new survey by the Datafolha Institute in the states, released this Thursday (6/30).
With that, the virtual departure of ex-governor Márcio França (PSB) from the dispute for the government of So Paulo narrowed the race.
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round (Without Mrcio França)
- Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%
- Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 13%
- Tarcsio de Freitas (Repuplicans): 13%
- Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 3%
- Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 2%
- Altino Junior (PSTU): 2%
- Vinicius Poit (New): 2%
- Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35): 1%
- Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%
Blanks and nulls add up to 20% and those who are undecided, 9%.
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round (With Mrcio França)
- Fernando Haddad (PT): 28%
- Márcio França (PSB): 16%
- Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans): 12%
- Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 10%
- Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 2%
- Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 2%
- Vinicius Poit (New): 1%
- Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35): 1%
- Altino Junior (PSTU): 1%
- Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%
Blanks and nulls add up to 16% and those who are undecided, 9%.
The data are from Datafolha, which interviewed 1,806 voters from Tuesday (28) to Thursday (30). With a margin of error of two percentage points, the survey, contracted by Folha, is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number SP-02523/2022.