Datafolha in SP: Haddad leads, with 34%; Rodrigo Garcia and Tarcsio draw – Politics

Former So Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the voting intentions for the So Paulo government, with 34%, followed by Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and former Infrastructure Minister Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans), both with 13%. which points to a new survey by the Datafolha Institute in the states, released this Thursday (6/30).

Pre-candidate for the state government of So Paulo, France declared on Monday (27/6) that his pre-candidacy is maintained, despite pressure from the PT to give up in favor of Fernando Haddad. If Frana drops out of the race, he must run for a state Senate seat.

With that, the virtual departure of ex-governor Márcio França (PSB) from the dispute for the government of So Paulo narrowed the race.