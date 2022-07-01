Datafolha in SP: Haddad leads, with 34%; Rodrigo Garcia and Tarcsio draw – Politics

Montage of 4 photos, from right to left Fernando Haddad, M
Fernando Haddad, Márcio Frana, Tarcsio de Freitas and Rodrigo Garcia run for governor of So Paulo (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Former So Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the voting intentions for the So Paulo government, with 34%, followed by Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and former Infrastructure Minister Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans), both with 13%. which points to a new survey by the Datafolha Institute in the states, released this Thursday (6/30).

Pre-candidate for the state government of So Paulo, France declared on Monday (27/6) that his pre-candidacy is maintained, despite pressure from the PT to give up in favor of Fernando Haddad. If Frana drops out of the race, he must run for a state Senate seat.

With that, the virtual departure of ex-governor Márcio França (PSB) from the dispute for the government of So Paulo narrowed the race.

The following were also presented as pre-candidates for the government of So Paulo: Abraham Weintraub (PMB); Elvis Cezar (PDT); Felcio Ramuth (PSD); Fernando Haddad (PT); Gabriel Columbus (PCB); Mrcio França (PSB); Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB); Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans); and Vinicius Poit (New).

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round (Without Mrcio França)

  • Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%
  • Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 13%
  • Tarcsio de Freitas (Repuplicans): 13%
  • Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 3%
  • Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 2%
  • Altino Junior (PSTU): 2%
  • Vinicius Poit (New): 2%
  • Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35): 1%
  • Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Blanks and nulls add up to 20% and those who are undecided, 9%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round (With Mrcio França)

  • Fernando Haddad (PT): 28%
  • Márcio França (PSB): 16%
  • Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans): 12%
  • Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 10%
  • Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 2%
  • Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 2%
  • Vinicius Poit (New): 1%
  • Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35): 1%
  • Altino Junior (PSTU): 1%
  • Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Blanks and nulls add up to 16% and those who are undecided, 9%.

The data are from Datafolha, which interviewed 1,806 voters from Tuesday (28) to Thursday (30). With a margin of error of two percentage points, the survey, contracted by Folha, is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number SP-02523/2022.

