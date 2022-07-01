Datafolha shows how people from São Paulo vote in the race for the Presidency of the Republic

CAROLINA LINHARES

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the race for the Planalto Palace in São Paulo with 43% of voting intentions, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who scores 30%.

In relation to the total for the country, Lula has fewer voters in São Paulo. The PT scored 47% of voting intentions in Datafolha’s national poll last week.

The scenario for Bolsonaro changes less: he had 28% in the survey that covers the whole of Brazil.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is in third place among São Paulo, with the same 8% that he scores on the national scene. Already Simone Tebet (MDB), who scored 1% in the national survey, goes to 3% in São Paulo, but within the limit of the margin of error.

Among those from São Paulo, André Janones (Avante) has 2%, followed by Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo) with 1% each. Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Eymael (Christian Democracy), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) and General Santos Cruz (Podemos) did not score.

In São Paulo, 9% of voters say they will vote null or blank and another 2% do not know who to vote for.

The state of São Paulo is the main electoral college in the country, with 33.1 million voters, representing 21.7% of the national electorate (out of 152.3 million).

Still taking into account the state poll, Lula’s vote intention goes up to 49% among young people aged 16 to 24 and drops to 40% among those over 60 years old. PT has 51% among those with elementary education and 35% among those with higher education.

It scores 50% in the capital and 37% in the countryside. Lula reaches 74% among homosexuals and bisexuals, against 39% among heterosexuals. The PT is the voting option for 54% of blacks and 36% of whites in São Paulo.

Among those earning up to two minimum wages, Lula has 47%, but drops to 33% among those earning more than ten minimum wages. The PT marks 27% among entrepreneurs and 46% among unemployed.

Bolsonaro has 34% among men and 26% among women in São Paulo. It marks 22% among young people aged 16 to 24, 35% among residents of the interior, 44% among evangelicals and 52% among businessmen.

Its rate among homosexuals and bisexuals is 7% against 32% among heterosexuals. The president goes to 43% among those who earn more than ten minimum wages and has 25% among those who earn less than two minimum wages.

In the race for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the representatives of Lula and Bolsonaro did not reach the same potential for votes as their godparents. Fernando Haddad (PT) is ahead with 34% against 13% for Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in the scenario in which Márcio França (PSB) does not compete.

The two candidates for the São Paulo government have made moves towards the center to close the space of governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who appears tied with Tarcísio with 13%.

In this scenario without France, Lula’s voters in the state are divided into Haddad (56%), Rodrigo (10%) and Tarcísio (5%). Bolsonaro voters vote for Tarcísio (32%), Rodrigo (16%) and Haddad (11%).

Those who vote for Ciro in the state also vote for Haddad (36%), Rodrigo (20%) and Tarcísio (9%). And Tebet voters prefer Rodrigo (34%), Haddad (19%) and Tarcísio (5%).

In the scenario with France, which also supports Lula, Haddad has 28%, França 16%, Tarcísio 12% and Rodrigo 10%.

The bet on the campaigns of Haddad and Tarcísio is that the national polarization will be replicated in the state, leading to a second round between the PT and the Bolsonarista.

As Datafolha showed, Haddad tends to benefit more than Tarcísio, in São Paulo, from the actions of his political sponsors.

Bolsonaro’s support, which is now given to Tarcísio in the state, leads 17% of voters to vote for the candidate, but drives away 64%, who do not vote for the one chosen by the president at all.

In the case of Lula, who has Haddad as a godson, the rates are 24% and 51% respectively. Haddad also has the support of former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who has 13% positive influence and 53% negative influence.